Here's How To Use The New Snapchat Tinted Brush And Continuous Recording Features

As for continuous recording...I couldn't figure it out. I kept pressing the record button, but each of the dozen times I tried it, the video would stop after 10 seconds.

After trying to use the new feature on three different colleagues' Snapchat accounts, I was finally able to get it working on one of them. If you're having trouble accessing the feature, Snap advises that you should try posting at least one video to your Story first to get the Multi Snaps feature to appear.

To continuously record, hold your finger on the record button, and Snapchat will capture up to six 10-second videos, which will then display as thumbnails at the bottom of your screen. You can edit them in the normal Snapchat way with stickers and filters, then send them all or just a few to friends or post them to your Story.

The company said continuous recording should be available to iOS users on version 10.13 or later.

Here is me, confused about the new feature, wearing blue eyeshadow: