Tech

Here Are The Funniest Tweets About The Google Docs Scam

"Step 1: Don't click on the Google Docs links. Step 2: Don't click on anything at all. Step 3: Unplug your computer. Step 4: Light it on fire"

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Today, a massive, fake Google Docs phishing scheme spread across the internet.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

The attack worked by sending people emails that imitated how Google emails look when people share real Google Documents with each other. But in this case, the links were from a replica of Google Docs — and if you clicked on them and granted the app permission to access your account, the attack then spammed everyone on your contact list with requests to share more fake Google Docs.

If you've already clicked on a spam link, go to your Google account permissions and revoke access for "Google Docs." The real Google Docs doesn't appear individually in that permissions list since it's part of Google Drive, so you won't be interfering with any of your real work.

After the initial panic subsided, people came up with some jokes.

2002: ILOVEYOU virus offers a pure declaration of love to get a click 2017: u trip over urself for the chance to... collab on a spreadsheet?
Ryan North @ryanqnorth

2002: ILOVEYOU virus offers a pure declaration of love to get a click 2017: u trip over urself for the chance to... collab on a spreadsheet?

Reply Retweet Favorite
oh thank God. I am cool enough to have received that dangerous Google Doc email.
James M. Russell @james4texas

oh thank God. I am cool enough to have received that dangerous Google Doc email.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Step 1: Don't click on the Google Docs links Step 2: Don't click on anything at all Step 3: Unplug your computer Step 4: Light it on fire
David A. Graham @GrahamDavidA

Step 1: Don't click on the Google Docs links Step 2: Don't click on anything at all Step 3: Unplug your computer Step 4: Light it on fire

Reply Retweet Favorite
we ALL know whos behind the google docs
anna @ llss awards ★ @elusivekeith

we ALL know whos behind the google docs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Such a relief when a new Google Doc turns out to just be a virus.
Comedy Central @ComedyCentral

Such a relief when a new Google Doc turns out to just be a virus.

Reply Retweet Favorite
WHAT IF ONE OF THESE GOOGLE DOCS IS REAL THOUGH AND CONTAINS THE SECRET TO HAPPINESS
Kale Williams @sfkale

WHAT IF ONE OF THESE GOOGLE DOCS IS REAL THOUGH AND CONTAINS THE SECRET TO HAPPINESS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Coming later in Slate: Why you should click on the Gmail phishing scam
Casey Newton @CaseyNewton

Coming later in Slate: Why you should click on the Gmail phishing scam

Reply Retweet Favorite
One piece of advice if you opened the scam Google Doc: I am a Nigerian prince & if you Venmo me $100,000, you will be rewarded handsomely
Gabriella Paiella @GMPaiella

One piece of advice if you opened the scam Google Doc: I am a Nigerian prince & if you Venmo me $100,000, you will be rewarded handsomely

Reply Retweet Favorite

If this kind of email hack sounds familiar, may I present to you several jokes at the Democratic National Committee's expense:

David Mack @davidmackau

"oh look, huma wants to share a google doc with me"

Reply Retweet Favorite
JOHN PODESTA DO NOT OPEN THAT FAKE GOOGLE DOC
Ben Shapiro @benshapiro

JOHN PODESTA DO NOT OPEN THAT FAKE GOOGLE DOC

Reply Retweet Favorite
😉
Approximate News @ApproximateNews

😉

Reply Retweet Favorite

And if you've seen that one episode of Black Mirror, this tweet has you shook:

@gmail
Black Mirror @blackmirror

@gmail

Reply Retweet Favorite

No one's yet claimed responsibility for the hack, but at the end of the day, it's obvious who's really behind it.

go ahead and open that google doc
Super Deluxe @superdeluxe

go ahead and open that google doc

Reply Retweet Favorite


Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

