Google Just Released An Interactive Map Of Lynchings In The US

According to a report led by the EJI, more than 4,000 black Americans across 20 states were lynched between 1877 and 1950.

Justin Steele, principal of Google.org, said in a statement, "Racial disparities continue to burden people of color; the criminal justice system is infected with racial bias; and a presumption of dangerousness and guilt has led to mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and police violence against young people of color."



The site includes an interactive map cataloging how many lynchings were reported in each state and in individual counties. It also highlights certain incidents with audio interviews with the victims' descendants, pictures of where the crimes happened, and written profiles.



The site reads, "In order to heal the deep wounds of our present, we must face the truth of our past... These lynchings were public acts of racial terrorism, intended to instill fear in black communities... The effects of racial terror lynchings are still felt today."

Google.org also announced on Tuesday that it's donating $1 million to the EJI. Since November 2015, the foundation has doled out nearly $17 million in grants to racial justice activism, which includes another million dollars donated to the Equal Justice Initiative in 2016.



Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the EJI, said in a statement, "Google has been able to take what we know about lynching, and what we have heard from the families, and what we have seen in the spaces and the communities where these acts of terror took place, and make that knowledge accessible to a lot more people."