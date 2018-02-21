People Are Pissed That Florida Lawmakers Declared Porn A Health Risk But Blocked An Assault Weapons Ban

Less than a week after a shooter killed 17 people at a school in Florida, the state's House of Representatives voted not to discuss a ban on assault weapons after earlier declaring pornography a health risk, angering people on social media.



The gun bill in question would have banned the sale or possession of automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, like the AR-15 rifle authorities say was used at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.

With survivors of the shooting looking on, Florida House Democrats moved that the bill be brought to the floor for a debate and consideration, but Republicans voted the motion down.

A resolution on possible risks associated with pornography, however, passed the Florida House earlier in the day, with the state Senate scheduled to also hear a similar version. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the resolution on pornography "states a need for education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians, especially teenagers, from pornography."

Republican Rep. Ross Spano, who is also running for state attorney general, said there is research that demonstrates harmful mental and physical side effects of pornography. However, there is no consensus among researchers on the subject. And pornography addiction does not officially exist as a psychological diagnosis.

Many people on Twitter noted that Florida lawmakers were using inconclusive data to call something a "health risk" while panning a debate on assault weapons, which have a deadly track record.