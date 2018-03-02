Three Children Were Allegedly Forced By Their Parents To Live In A Plywood Box For 4 Years

Share On more Share On more

Police in rural California say three children were forced by their parents to live in a small plywood box for years in squalid conditions on a property inundated with cats.

The parents — Mona Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73 — were arrested Wednesday by San Bernardino sheriff's deputies at the property in the desert community of Joshua Tree.

The children, ages 11, 13, and 14, were forced to live in a plywood box that was about 20 feet long, 4 feet high, and 10 feet wide without enough food, according to the sheriff's department. Authorities did not say where on the property the parents lived.

In addition to the property being filthy, there were 30 to 40 cats roaming around, no electricity or running water, and "several large holes and mounds of trash and human feces."

Child Protective Services took custody of the children, and the parents have been charged with three counts of willful cruelty to a child.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide any more information. And the parents did not immediately respond to request for comment.



Earlier this year, 13 children were rescued from their home in neighboring Riverside County after they were found shackled in their home. Their parents were charged with multiple counts of torture, abuse, and false imprisonment.

The siblings, who ranged in age from 2 years old to 29 years old, were found after one of them, a 17-year-old girl, managed to escape.