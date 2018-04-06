 back to top
Backpage Appears To Have Been Taken Down And Sex Workers Aren't Happy

The classified ads site displays a message "backpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized."

Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Backpage.com, the popular classified ads website, appeared to be offline Friday, posting a message that it had been seized and disabled by the federal government.

Visitors to backpage.com and backpage.ca — known for personal adult ads — were met with a message that stated, "backpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized as part of an enforcement action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division."

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Backpage.com.

Meanwhile, people who said they had placed ads on Backpage complained that they were not issued refunds or notified of a shutdown.

So how much money do you think #backpage just stole from us? Thank you for getting rich off of us then kicking us while we’re down by changing the way we pay for ads, and pocketing our current balance. #fuckyoubp
So I reload by bitcoin my account on backpage ..they took it but I'm not able to post #backpage
Backpage has been under increasing scrutiny over its personal ads. In 2015, major credit card companies stopped processing payments for the site amid allegations from authorities that it was facility sex trafficking and prostitution.

Craiglist took down its personal ads section last week in response to the Stop Enabling Sex Trafficking Act, known as SESTA.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

