TVAndMovies

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged

"i am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more," Grande wrote on Instagram two days ago.

Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you haven't been on the internet in a while, let me catch you up: Pop star Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson are dating.

People have been going nuts over their Instagram antics.

Comments like "the chamber of secrets has been opened" and "u tryna slytherin" have people like 👀 👀 👀. Davidson also got two tattoos inspired by Grande in the past month.

The relationship has been public for only a few weeks, but People, TMZ, and Us Weekly are now reporting that the couple is engaged.

According to TMZ, Davidson proposed to Grande, who accepted.

The couple, Us Weekly reported, attended Robert Pattinson's birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday and told people that they’re engaged.

Neither Grande nor Davidson have confirmed the reports, though.

Davidson's manager told BuzzFeed News he could not confirm the reports but said: "He will most likely be at The Stand tonight...It's Pete's favorite stage."

Asked whether Davidson would make an announcement at the Stand, the manager said he didn't know.

Representatives for Grande did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After the engagement was reported, Grande tweeted "i love u sm" with a bunch of "see no evil" monkey emojis and "ok bye," which...???

Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

i love u 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 sm 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok bye

And she liked these tweets about the engagement.

ʎɐɾ @Iemonade

anyway I expect to be a groomsman and would like the non vegan option for the reception. mazel tov hun! @ArianaGrande

lati k💡 @bealrightdeluxe

I’m literally so happy like.... I never thought I would see this day come omfg. congratulations @ArianaGrande we love you smmmm &lt;3

Grande also posted these cryptic tweets just before the news broke.

Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

wow i love u so fuckin much !

Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

got a bed w your name on it

Obviously, fans have a lot of questions.

Well, one question. But it's a big one.

This is all happening very fast!

Marc @MarcSnetiker

it took me 6 months to decide on new bedroom curtains but sure https://t.co/9XcgI0XHQW

#1 expectations stan @ADRIANJAUREGUl

everyone: ariana you’ve been with pete for like...a month ariana:

🔆 @softwarmground

whoever is controlling the ariana grande and pete davidson sims just queued up get to know, chat, get to know, flirt, hug, ask if single, give rose, first kiss, get to know, tell joke, make out, get to know, ask to move in, kiss, woo hoo, propose, and put the game on fast forward

One fan said Davidson should be commended for holding out as long as he did.

moon 🌙 @_marienadine

frankly i would propose to ariana grande the literal second i met her, so i think its admirable that pete davidson held out as long as he did

Who knows what's going to happen next?

chai goth? CHAI goth? chai GOTH? chai goth... @Abid_ism

*in LA reporting on pete davidson &amp; ariana grande* bob it seems that reports confirming their engagement are true *5 mins later* bob now i'm hearing they just filed for divorce *7 mins later* bob, we just heard pete and ariana's 17 year old son was arrested for shoplifting

Noma Mabandla @Norma_ott

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are moving at the speed of light in their relationship. At this rate they'd have adopted a kid and gotten divorced by the end of July. #ArianaGrande https://t.co/synKP0VrXQ

Suffice it to say their dating life is not like yours or mine.

Ryan @_ryandizon

ariana grande got engaged to pete davidson after dating for a few weeks and I can’t even get a text back

Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

