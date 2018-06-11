Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged

Share On copy Share On copy

Comments like "the chamber of secrets has been opened" and "u tryna slytherin" have people like 👀 👀 👀. Davidson also got two tattoos inspired by Grande in the past month.

According to TMZ, Davidson proposed to Grande, who accepted.

The couple, Us Weekly reported, attended Robert Pattinson's birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday and told people that they’re engaged.

Neither Grande nor Davidson have confirmed the reports, though.

Davidson's manager told BuzzFeed News he could not confirm the reports but said: "He will most likely be at The Stand tonight...It's Pete's favorite stage."

Asked whether Davidson would make an announcement at the Stand, the manager said he didn't know.

Representatives for Grande did not immediately respond to requests for comment.