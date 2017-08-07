 go to content

Tech

Apple Just Launched A "Shot On iPhone" Instagram Account

The account gained 20,000 followers in 40 minutes.

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Apple just launched an official Instagram account dedicated to iPhone photography, and it's looking for iPhone photographers to feature.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @apple

The description of the Apple account reads, "Welcome to @apple. Tag #ShotOniPhone to take part," indicating that Apple is searching for photos on Instagram to post on its account. Instagram users around the world have been already been posting photos using the hashtag.

iTunes, Apple Music, iBooks, Planet of the Apps, Carpool Karaoke, and Beats headphones already have Instagram accounts. The new Instagram account appears to source images from iPhone photographers around the world.

The account's first posts all bear the hashtag #ShotOniPhone, which is also the tagline of a prominent iPhone marketing campaign.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @apple

Each post is a collection of several photos with personal remarks from their photographers.

The account's following is growing rapidly. At 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, it had 70,000 followers. By 2:30 p.m., it had 188,000.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @apple

Here are some more of the posts:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @apple
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @apple
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @apple

Apple's new account is also posting Instagram Stories:

Apple

The account's stories currently show Instagram users' photos, which are narrated by sound clips of the photographers talking about their photo subjects and their approaches to photography.

Apple
Apple

Apple did not respond to request for comment.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

