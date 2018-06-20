Several major airlines said Wednesday they do not want to be used to transport children to detention facilities after they have been separated from their parents at the US—Mexico border, eliciting a rebuke from the Department of Homeland Security.
American said that while it has no knowledge that the federal government has used its planes to transport the migrant children, "We would be extremely disappointed to learn that is the case."
"We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it," American Airlines said in a statement. "We have every expectation the government will comply with our request and we thank them for doing so."
United also said that it not seen evidence of its planes being used to transport migrant children under Trump's policy, but had asked to be kept out of it.
"Based on our serious concerns about this policy and how it’s in deep conflict with our company’s values, we have contacted federal officials to inform them that they should not transport immigrant children on United aircraft who have been separated from their parents," the airlines said in a statement.
Frontier Airlines tweeted, "Frontier prides itself on being a family airline and we will not knowingly allow our flights to be used to transport migrant children away from their families. At this time, we are not aware if Frontier has been used for this purpose."
The statements from three major carriers came on the same day President Donald Trump said he would be signing something soon to keep immigrant families detained at the border together. This decision comes following mounting outcry from Democrats and Republicans on his administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting everyone who crosses the border illegally.
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, of which ICE is a part, tweeted, "It’s unfortunate that American Airlines, United, and Frontier no longer want to partner with the brave men and women of DHS to protect the traveling public, combat human trafficking, and to swiftly reunite unaccompanied illegal immigrant children with their families." He also wrote that the airlines "do not understand our immigration laws" and were "buckling under a false media narrative."
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which administers Refugee Resettlement, did not respond to a request for comment on which airlines are being used to transport children or how many children have been transported by air this year.
Customs and Border Patrol "does not facilitate" such flights, according to a spokesperson.
Southwest, Delta, Alaska, JetBlue, Air Canada, Spirit, and AeroMexico did not respond to requests for comment about their role in transporting undocumented children.
