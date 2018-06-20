Several major airlines said Wednesday they do not want to be used to transport children to detention facilities after they have been separated from their parents at the US—Mexico border, eliciting a rebuke from the Department of Homeland Security.

American said that while it has no knowledge that the federal government has used its planes to transport the migrant children, "We would be extremely disappointed to learn that is the case."

"We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it," American Airlines said in a statement. "We have every expectation the government will comply with our request and we thank them for doing so."

United also said that it not seen evidence of its planes being used to transport migrant children under Trump's policy, but had asked to be kept out of it.

"Based on our serious concerns about this policy and how it’s in deep conflict with our company’s values, we have contacted federal officials to inform them that they should not transport immigrant children on United aircraft who have been separated from their parents," the airlines said in a statement.

Frontier Airlines tweeted, "Frontier prides itself on being a family airline and we will not knowingly allow our flights to be used to transport migrant children away from their families. At this time, we are not aware if Frontier has been used for this purpose."