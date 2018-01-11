A Teacher Assigned Fourth-Graders Homework Asking For "Three Good Reasons For Slavery"

A homework assignment given to students at a Milwaukee area elementary school asked children to provide three "good reasons" for slavery, prompting outrage and a call to the school from at least one parent.

Trameka Brown-Berry, a graduate student in nursing at Alverno College, posted on Facebook, "Does anyone else find my fourth-grader's homework offensive?" with a picture of her son Jerome's assignment. Thousands of people shared the photo and commented.

The social studies homework read, "Give 3 'good' reasons for slavery and 3 bad reasons." It's unclear what Brown-Berry's teacher meant by the quotation marks.

The school where the assignment was given to students, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The school writes on its website that it "exists to provide a Christ-centered quality education to students in grades 3K – 8."

In a statement to local TV station WESH, the school said, "We understand that, as presented, the words used showed a lack of sensitivity and were offensive. The purpose of the assignment was not, in any way, to have students argue that any slavery is acceptable -- a concept that goes against our core values and beliefs about the equality and worth of people of all races."

On his homework assignment, Jerome responded to the slavery question, "I feel there is no good reason for slavery that's why I did not write."

The bad reasons for slavery he wrote, were "biting them," separating family members, and making others do work that's "your job."

He finished the assignment with the note, "I am proud to be black because we are strong and brave."