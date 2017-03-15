Get Our News App
A Girl Turned Her Body Into Amazing Artwork After…
21 Clever Mnemonic Devices That Will Help You…
Which Pie Are You Based On Your Favorite Disney…
These Women Were Blinded By Stem Cell Injections…
Private Photos Of Emma Watson, Other Female Celebs…
The Art Of Arepas. video
All The Best Deals On Wayfair This Week
How Palm Beach Media Is Capitalizing On Trump
A Bunch Of Hacked Twitter Accounts Tweeted…
Tech

A Bunch Of Hacked Twitter Accounts Tweeted Swastikas And Turkish Propaganda

The hackers wrote, “#nazigermany #nazinetherlands this is a little #ottomanslap see you on #april16 what did I write? LEARN Turkish.”

Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Late last night, hackers took over hundreds of prominent Twitter accounts and started pushing tweets in Turkish that accused Holland and Germany of being Nazis. The hackers accessed the accounts, which include Forbes, Reuters Japan, Nike Spain, Starbucks Argentina, Duke University, through a third party app called the Counter, according to Gizmodo.

View this image ›

A translation of the above tweet reads: “#nazigermany #nazinetherlands this is a little #ottomanslap see you on #april16 what did I write? LEARN Turkish.”

The tweet links to a YouTube video praising Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan titled “Reis’i Üzeni de biz üzeriz. @sebomubu” (“If someone makes our Captain sad, we will make them sad”). The description of the video reads “Nazi Almanya, Nazi Hollanda ! Türk’ün sabrını zorlamayın. Biz bu yola kefenimizi giyerek çıktık. Derken şaka yapmıyor idik.” (“Nazi Germany, Nazi Netherlands don’t try the patience of Turks. We were not joking when we said ‘we set off on this path wearing our burial shrouds.”) The user @sebomubu, named in the video’s title, has also been suspended from Twitter.

After a failed coup against him in 2016, Turkey’s Erdogan is campaigning for an April 16 referendum that would rewrite parts of Turkey’s constitution. Erdogan’s critics say he’s trying to consolidate power amidst a crackdown, and he’s been publicly feuding with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German chancellor Angela Merkel over the referendum. Both countries have tried to block his attempts to campaign with expat Turks in the Netherlands and Germany.

Twitter said in a statement that it was aware of the hack and had responded: “Our teams worked at pace and took direct action. We quickly located the source which was limited to a third party app. We removed its permissions immediately. No additional accounts are impacted.”

Third party apps have long been an issue for Twitter, especially after the Saudi hacking group OurMine started exploiting their vulnerabilities to hack prominent users’ accounts last year. The group hacked into the accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. The social network has also struggled with harassment and hate speech for nearly its entire existence.

The Counter, which provides analytics on an account’s followers, tweeted before its account was suspended that it had begun investigating the hack and had attempted to contain the damage. The app’s site also displays a “down for maintenance” message. Twitter did not publicly provide an official reason for suspending the app.

View this image ›

Even if your Twitter account wasn’t hacked, this incident is a reminder to check your third-party Twitter extensions, de-authorize ones you don’t use, and make sure you’ve set up two-factor authentication for your account.

The hack comes at a bad time for Twitter. The marketing research firm Emarketer released a study Tuesday projecting that Twitter’s revenue from mobile ads would decline by nearly $1 billion in 2017. If the paper’s findings bear out, it will be the first time the company’s share of the mobile advertising industry decreases, even at a time when companies are spending more money on mobile ads.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
"None Of It Made Sense": Martin O'Malley's Long Year After Running For President

by Ruby Cramer

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing