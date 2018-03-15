Here Are The 25 Weirdest Things People Lost In Their Uber Ride In 2017

"Two packets of Dead Sea mud," a jetpack, and "my brother"????

The company did the same thing for 2016 and said that a driver will on average return 11 lost items to passengers over the course of a year.

Last year, rings were #2. Yikes.

Were the Emmys that lit? Maybe it was just coincidence: Uber said people were most likely to report things lost on Sundays, which Sept. 17 was.

1. My brother 2. A Burger King visor 3. Gold grills with diamonds 4. Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail 5. Divorce papers 6. Marriage certificate 7. Two packets of Dead Sea mud 8. Rhinestone mask 9. Cat carrier 10 Flat screen TV 11. A green Birkenstock right shoe 12. Jetpack 13. College diploma 14. Forest Green alpaca scarf 15. Tuxedo 16. Butcher knife 17. Tax returns 18. Box full of hair extensions 19. Dark green wool fedora with feathers and pin 20. Bulletproof vest 21. A black collapsible wagon 22. Minnie Mouse light up ears 23. A bride's veil 24. A red cape 25. Pokemon card holder

Last year's list included a lobster (unclear if it was dead or alive), "valuable Nordic walking poles," a laser, an "expensive slipper," a "meat packet," a diary, and a "money bag." The company said that, since the process is between individual riders and drivers, it doesn't know whether the items made it back to their owners.

Uber made a video last year of how to retrieve your items. If you, too, have lost your divorce papers in a stranger's car, you should watch it! View this video on YouTube youtube.com

