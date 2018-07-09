When You Don’t Know Who To Cheer For In The World Cup

We did it. Football is marginally closer to coming home. England is in the final four of the World Cup thanks to a convincing 2–0 win over Sweden last Saturday, and so I still have a horse in this race, which is as surprising to me as it is to a number of British people, seeing as football disappointment is woven into our DNA. On Wednesday, we will face Croatia, who knocked out Russia the same day England triumphed. Perhaps in an effort to quell that specifically English football–focused brand of hopeless hope, I am already anticipating stage fright and a rough exit — no, not that one — but I have an unyielding vessel in which to place that automatic blind support. I will be cheering on my team until the wheels fall off (probably in penalties, shudder). It’s nice knowing who to root for without much conscious extra thought; my wine-colored passport made the decision before I knew what the offside rule was. And while I abhor displays of jingoistic nationalism (especially in a post-Brexit landscape) and believe borders to be immoral at their core, I become tribal every four years. Even so, in the event of England not making it all the way, I always have a series of contingency manoeuvers, ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice. In fact, there is always a delicate calculus at play when it comes to the World Cup. Even more emotional than the already fraught subject of nationhood can be, this shifting, Jules Rimet trophy–centered mathematics is based on any number of variables, arbitrary and often nonsensical, with place of birth being among the least important. Here’s what is worth considering when deciding who to root for: Who’s likely to play stylish football, who seems to want it more, who would it absolutely crush to lose, sending schadenfreude levels through the roof? Who’s got the most handsome team? The whole thing is foolish and defies logic. And there are inevitable undercurrents of historical horror to factor in. But it’s also fun! Think Eurovision with more whistles, grass, and testosterone. Allow me to shine a weak beam of light.

I personally start off most World Cup tournaments with one foot firmly embedded in two camps: Nigeria and England. I grew up between the two football-mad countries, each holding an unstinting belief that every four years they can make it to the final and somehow triumph. This is, of course, rooted in a weird optimism; for Nigeria, unrestrained self-belief and wildly unfounded optimism are just a way of life, while for England, the optimism stems from a mix of a low dosage of that old empire juice in the water supply and good old-fashioned we did it before, dammit (never mind their win was all the way back in 1966; see also: Wimbledon, Virginia Wade, and Andy Murray). We could do it, is the internal (and external) monologue, right up until we crash out, ideally on penalties for that extra gut wrench. However those two nations get along in their group games determines the flow of my support. In the downtime between my two main teams playing, I distribute the largesse of my support across all of Africa’s fleet-footed representatives. There were only five African nations to make it to Russia — Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt (and arguably France, but we’ll get to that later) and so I gently sidestepped a history of anti-black North African racism to keep an eye on the score lines, tally group points, and gnash my teeth accordingly. We are one, my heart encourages, and if one of us makes it, we all do.

Advertisement

The choice of 87.6% of my heart, Nigeria — I have a passport, I lived there for almost a decade, I speak and understand two of its many languages fluently, we’d be superb winners — got knocked out in the group stages, our young team sadly not up to those wily Argentinians yet again. (We have met them five times at the World Cup.) We took our wonderfully designed kit and our exuberant fans and moved on — and my allegiances switched seamlessly to Senegal, by then the last (African) man standing. The sentiment in the many group chats was clear: “They're the only ones left!” (We all knew exactly what they were the last of); “Welp, we're all Senegalese now!” (Nkrumah’s dream of Pan-Africanism finally realized); “Call me Fatou!” (self-explanatory) and so on. Sadly, Colombia dashed Senegal’s dreams. But that’s one checkpoint on the calculations sheet: The continent matters. Marcus Garvey smiles on us all. With the Africans all gone, the axes shifted for me. I had to consider the matches in which the stakes are so low as to be virtually nonexistent: Iceland versus Croatia, for example, or Serbia versus Switzerland? I searched my brain for collected facts from years of history classes. Serbia and Croatia had been involved in the Yugoslav Wars, Switzerland has chocolate, useful knives, and sometimes useless neutrality; Iceland gave us one Björk Guðmundsdóttir.

Advertisement

Bim Adewunmi is a senior culture writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City. Contact Bim Adewunmi at bim.adewunmi@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Sign up to receive BuzzFeed Reader's monthly literary magazine! Want to read more great essays, poetry and short fiction? Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!