Texts With Mayor Pete: He's "Doing Well With The Mother-In-Law Vote"

In The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about the 2020 campaign, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg texted with us about the media and the generational divide among voters.

BuzzFeed News Editor-in-Chief

This is an excerpt from The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about what really matters in the 2020 campaign. You can sign up here.

If you’d told me a year ago that the presidential campaign in late September 2019 would look like a contest between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, with other major national figures like Kamala Harris trying to stay in the mix, I wouldn’t have been surprised. If you’d told me that one of the strongest candidates would be the young mayor of South Bend, Indiana, I would have been shocked. But Pete Buttigieg has found a broad lane for an optimistic Midwestern mayor, a young man who appeals to your mom, and a progressive who talks like a centrist.

We texted Monday before the Ukraine story broke — Buttigieg had already said Trump “deserved” impeachment in April, and reiterated it this week — and after I got his adviser, Lis Smith, to give him the phone.

Click here for a full transcript of the texts.


