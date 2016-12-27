Get Our App!
bestof2016

Our Favorite Illustrations Of 2016

We picked some of our favorite illustrations for BuzzFeed News Reader from 2016.

Ben King
Ben King
Deputy Art Director, News

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

My Impostor Syndrome Has Impostor Syndrome

By Melissa Broder

Illustration by Graham Roumieu

Who Gets To Be The “Good Schizophrenic”?

By Esmé Weijun Wang

Illustration by Isabel Seliger

Almost Famous series

By Rebecca Makkai, Alice Sola Kim, and Lindsay Hunter

Illustrations by Thoka Maer

Taking My Father Back To Louisiana One Last Time

By Natalie Baszile

Illustration by Abigail Goh

The Five Stages Of Drowning

By Patricia Smith

Illustrations by Kate Ferro

My Son’s Lifelong Silence Has Taught Me To Listen

By Natashia Deón

Illustration by Whitney Wong

“The Arctic Lizard”

By Etgar Keret

Illustration by Fede Yankelevich

How Makeup Helped Me Reclaim My Face

By Emily Alford

Illustration by Marta Monteiro

Moonglow

By Michael Chabon

Illustration by Patrick Léger

The Mothers

By Brit Bennett

Illustration by KL Ricks

What I’ve Learned From Having A Trans Partner

By Blair Braverman

Illustration by Ping Zhu

I Was Pregnant, And Then I Wasn’t

By Laura Turner

Illustration by Angie Wang

Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Hike The Appalachian Trail

By Robert Moor

Illustration by Jeff Östberg

In Defense Of Ghosting

By Ben Philippe

Illustration by Zak Tebbal

