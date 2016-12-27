Our Favorite Illustrations Of 2016

My Impostor Syndrome Has Impostor Syndrome
By Melissa Broder
Illustration by Graham Roumieu
Who Gets To Be The “Good Schizophrenic”?
By Esmé Weijun Wang
Illustration by Isabel Seliger
Almost Famous series
By Rebecca Makkai, Alice Sola Kim, and Lindsay Hunter
Illustrations by Thoka Maer
Taking My Father Back To Louisiana One Last Time
By Natalie Baszile
Illustration by Abigail Goh
The Five Stages Of Drowning
By Patricia Smith
Illustrations by Kate Ferro
My Son’s Lifelong Silence Has Taught Me To Listen
By Natashia Deón
Illustration by Whitney Wong
“The Arctic Lizard”
By Etgar Keret
Illustration by Fede Yankelevich
How Makeup Helped Me Reclaim My Face
By Emily Alford
Illustration by Marta Monteiro
Moonglow
By Michael Chabon
Illustration by Patrick Léger
The Mothers
By Brit Bennett
Illustration by KL Ricks
What I’ve Learned From Having A Trans Partner
By Blair Braverman
Illustration by Ping Zhu
I Was Pregnant, And Then I Wasn’t
By Laura Turner
Illustration by Angie Wang
Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Hike The Appalachian Trail
By Robert Moor
Illustration by Jeff Östberg
In Defense Of Ghosting
By Ben Philippe
Illustration by Zak Tebbal
