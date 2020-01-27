The biggest night in the music calendar took centre stage on Sunday as the Grammys played host to some of the biggest artists on the planet. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images And it was a good night for first-time nominees across the board, with Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo taking home awards. Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images Another artist taking home an award for the first time was Tyler, the Creator, who nabbed the award for Best Rap Album. Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images Sidenote: Tyler's mom had the best reaction ever. Very me if I won a Grammy. MTV NEWS @MTVNEWS Tyler, the Creator is joined by his mom on the #GRAMMYs stage after 'Igor' takes home Best Rap Album 02:54 AM - 27 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Anyway, Tyler was understandably pretty damn happy with his win, not least because he finally got the chance to prove his doubters wrong. One doubter in particular... Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF giphy.com Back in 2011, when Tyer tweeted about winning a Grammy, one person responded: "Don't b too excited. u wont get one....." Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Viceland Well, it turns out Tyler is our new petty king. Not only did he bookmark the tweet, but he also went back and responded to it straight after winning! Tyler, The Creator @tylerthecreator I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE. YES IM PETTY AS FUCK, GOOD DAY MARK. https://t.co/WfU85JeHEj 06:55 AM - 27 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite "Yes I'm petty as fuck, good day Mark." Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF giphy.com An inspiration. Congrats, Tyler!