Tyler, The Creator Won A Grammy And Then Responded To A Tweet From 2011 To Gloat About It And It's Hilarious

"I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE."

Ben Henry
Ben Henry
BuzzFeed Staff

The biggest night in the music calendar took centre stage on Sunday as the Grammys played host to some of the biggest artists on the planet.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And it was a good night for first-time nominees across the board, with Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo taking home awards.

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Another artist taking home an award for the first time was Tyler, the Creator, who nabbed the award for Best Rap Album.

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Sidenote: Tyler's mom had the best reaction ever. Very me if I won a Grammy.

Tyler, the Creator is joined by his mom on the #GRAMMYs stage after 'Igor' takes home Best Rap Album
MTV NEWS @MTVNEWS

Tyler, the Creator is joined by his mom on the #GRAMMYs stage after 'Igor' takes home Best Rap Album

Anyway, Tyler was understandably pretty damn happy with his win, not least because he finally got the chance to prove his doubters wrong. One doubter in particular...

giphy.com

Back in 2011, when Tyer tweeted about winning a Grammy, one person responded: "Don't b too excited. u wont get one....."

Viceland

Well, it turns out Tyler is our new petty king. Not only did he bookmark the tweet, but he also went back and responded to it straight after winning!

I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE. YES IM PETTY AS FUCK, GOOD DAY MARK. https://t.co/WfU85JeHEj
Tyler, The Creator @tylerthecreator

I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE. YES IM PETTY AS FUCK, GOOD DAY MARK. https://t.co/WfU85JeHEj

"Yes I'm petty as fuck, good day Mark."

giphy.com

An inspiration. Congrats, Tyler!

