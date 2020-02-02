OK, so let's get straight into it — Sunday night was the BAFTAs and what do ya know, Renée Zellweger walked away with one. Good for her! Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Renée picked up the award for Leading Actress, which she's been doing all Award Season, for her role as Judy Garland. 20th Century Fox But, although winning awards is all great and everything, it was Renée's exchange with Hugh Grant that stole the evening. United International Pictures Yep, Bridget Jones and Daniel Cleaver reunited! Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF United International Pictures The pair hugged when Renée stepped off-stage, which I guess is proof the two ended up together and lived happily ever after. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF BBC And then when Hugh went up on stage to present an award, he carried on the jokes by referencing some of his most famous lines from the film, including calling Renée "Jones". Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF BBC Hugh added: "That was a very, very silly little dress I thought." BBC / Tolga Akmen / AFP Peak Daniel Cleaver! Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to watch Bridget Jones's Diary for the hundredth time. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF United International Pictures