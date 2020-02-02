Skip To Content
Renée Zellweger And Hugh Grant Had The Perfect "Bridget Jones" Reunion At The BAFTAs

"I think that's a very silly little dress, Jones."

Ben Henry
Ben Henry
BuzzFeed Staff

OK, so let's get straight into it — Sunday night was the BAFTAs and what do ya know, Renée Zellweger walked away with one. Good for her!

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Renée picked up the award for Leading Actress, which she's been doing all Award Season, for her role as Judy Garland.

20th Century Fox

But, although winning awards is all great and everything, it was Renée's exchange with Hugh Grant that stole the evening.

United International Pictures

Yep, Bridget Jones and Daniel Cleaver reunited!

United International Pictures

The pair hugged when Renée stepped off-stage, which I guess is proof the two ended up together and lived happily ever after.

BBC

And then when Hugh went up on stage to present an award, he carried on the jokes by referencing some of his most famous lines from the film, including calling Renée "Jones".

BBC

Hugh added: "That was a very, very silly little dress I thought."

BBC / Tolga Akmen / AFP

Peak Daniel Cleaver!

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to watch Bridget Jones's Diary for the hundredth time.

United International Pictures

