Lady Gaga Asked Fans To Stop Streaming Her New Song In The Best Way Possible

When Mother Monster tells you to stop, you stop!

Ben Henry
Lady Gaga proved to have a sense of humour after the reported lead single for her upcoming album was leaked online.

For those of you who don't know, Ms Gaga has been teasing music for a while now but, in Rihanna-esque style, refusing to actually release anything.

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6
Lady Gaga @ladygaga

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6

Well, earlier this week, a song titled "Stupid Love" found its way to Twitter and Little Monsters around the world rejoiced.

Stupid Love is a return to form!!! The RAH RAH bitch is back!!!!!! SAVE US LADY GAGA
Phillip Henry @MajorPhilebrity

Stupid Love is a return to form!!! The RAH RAH bitch is back!!!!!! SAVE US LADY GAGA

And, despite the fact that they definitely should not be listening to it because, you know, illegal, fans just couldn't help themselves.

little monsters pretending to be shocked when lady gaga announces stupid love as if we all would not have heard the song
Lady Gaga Lately ♈ @AMENARTPOP

little monsters pretending to be shocked when lady gaga announces stupid love as if we all would not have heard the song

lady gaga when she drops and performs stupid love at the grammys and everyone is singing along
LÜKE @HausofLKW2

lady gaga when she drops and performs stupid love at the grammys and everyone is singing along

I have no idea what on God's green earth this is supposed to mean but apparently it's important. Honestly, fans are legitimate private investigators.

Fans of Lady Gaga have discovered that the title of Gaga’s rumored upcoming lead single, #StupidLove, is in the coding of her official website. 👀
The Pop Hub @ThePopHub

Fans of Lady Gaga have discovered that the title of Gaga’s rumored upcoming lead single, #StupidLove, is in the coding of her official website. 👀

A custom hidden page for "Stupid Love" has been added to Lady Gaga's website. Apparently, Lady Gaga's new single is really coming.
Gaga Now 👾 @ladygaganownet

A custom hidden page for "Stupid Love" has been added to Lady Gaga's website. Apparently, Lady Gaga's new single is really coming.

I just...OK, let's move on.

Lady Gaga’s management has removed all signs of #StupidLove on the site’s coding, replacing it with random letters.
The Pop Hub @ThePopHub

Lady Gaga’s management has removed all signs of #StupidLove on the site’s coding, replacing it with random letters.

ANYWAY, it seems that Lady Gaga has seen the furore for herself and, although she has every right to be annoyed at her hard work leaking early, she's decided to see the funny side.

can y’all stop
Lady Gaga @ladygaga

can y’all stop

When Mother Monster speaks, you listen! No more streaming illegal downloads of a single that has not been released yet!

