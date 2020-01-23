Lady Gaga proved to have a sense of humour after the reported lead single for her upcoming album was leaked online. Presley Ann / Getty Images For those of you who don't know, Ms Gaga has been teasing music for a while now but, in Rihanna-esque style, refusing to actually release anything. Lady Gaga @ladygaga Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 11:59 PM - 12 Mar 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Well, earlier this week, a song titled "Stupid Love" found its way to Twitter and Little Monsters around the world rejoiced. Phillip Henry @MajorPhilebrity Stupid Love is a return to form!!! The RAH RAH bitch is back!!!!!! SAVE US LADY GAGA 09:57 PM - 21 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite And, despite the fact that they definitely should not be listening to it because, you know, illegal, fans just couldn't help themselves. Lady Gaga Lately ♈ @AMENARTPOP little monsters pretending to be shocked when lady gaga announces stupid love as if we all would not have heard the song 05:06 PM - 22 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite LÜKE @HausofLKW2 lady gaga when she drops and performs stupid love at the grammys and everyone is singing along 12:28 AM - 19 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite I have no idea what on God's green earth this is supposed to mean but apparently it's important. Honestly, fans are legitimate private investigators. The Pop Hub @ThePopHub Fans of Lady Gaga have discovered that the title of Gaga’s rumored upcoming lead single, #StupidLove, is in the coding of her official website. 👀 01:18 PM - 21 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Gaga Now 👾 @ladygaganownet A custom hidden page for "Stupid Love" has been added to Lady Gaga's website. Apparently, Lady Gaga's new single is really coming. 10:19 AM - 21 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite I just...OK, let's move on. The Pop Hub @ThePopHub Lady Gaga’s management has removed all signs of #StupidLove on the site’s coding, replacing it with random letters. 06:34 PM - 21 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite ANYWAY, it seems that Lady Gaga has seen the furore for herself and, although she has every right to be annoyed at her hard work leaking early, she's decided to see the funny side. Lady Gaga @ladygaga can y’all stop 12:32 AM - 23 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite When Mother Monster speaks, you listen! No more streaming illegal downloads of a single that has not been released yet! twitter.com