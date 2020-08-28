News·Updated 2 minutes ago. Posted 1 hour agoKaty Perry Posted A Hilarious Meme About Giving Her Newborn Baby To Orlando Bloom So She Could Give Birth To Her New Album"Handing Daisy off to daddy."by Ben HenryBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink It's not really an understatement to say that Katy Perry is having a pretty big week. Huge, in fact. Getty Images First of all, the "Firework" singer gave birth, welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images Katy has been super open about her pregnancy since announcing the news back in March, giving a peek into Daisy's nursery, opening up about learning to have maternal instincts, and detailing life in lockdown. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com But, if this tweet is anything to go by, Katy was probably a little relieved to finally welcome her daughter into the world. KATY PERRY @katyperry petition: to have all movies/tv shows etc update the fact that it’s 10+ months instead of 9 months pregnant 🙄 07:17 PM - 21 Aug 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando said in an Instagram post that has almost five million likes. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com In a lengthy caption, Katy and Orlando went on to promote UNICEF, revealing that they'd set up a donation page in honour of their daughter's arrival, with proceeds going towards supporting expecting mothers and newborn babies in communities that have a shortage of healthcare workers. But, despite just giving birth, Katy has little time to kick back and enjoy maternity leave because she's delivering another baby! Yep, Daisy Dove has a sibling — Katy's brand new album, Smile. Getty Images The singer's sixth studio album was released on Friday, only a day after Daisy's arrival, so it was back to work. KATY PERRY @katyperry delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile 06:47 PM - 27 Aug 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite And Katy wasn't going to be caught slacking! KATY PERRY @katyperry 30 MINS OR SO TILL I DELIVER MY OTHER CHILD GET UR DIAPERS READY OK #SMILE 🤡👶🏼 03:23 AM - 28 Aug 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Just as the album was about to be unleashed on the world, she posted an incredible meme, along with the caption: "Me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com All props to you, Katy! Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.Contact Ben Henry at ben.henry@buzzfeed.com.Got a confidential tip? Submit it here