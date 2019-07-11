Jason Momoa Is Being Body-Shamed Because He Doesn't Have Abs Anymore

Fans are jumping to Jason Momoa's defence after he was body-shamed on social media for not having a six-pack.
The Aquaman and Justice League actor has been enjoying time in Europe with his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.
However, when topless pictures of Momoa beside a swimming pool in Venice were uploaded to the internet, a body-shaming debate was sparked. And people started drawing comparisons to Momoa's physique while filming Aquaman.
In the Instagram comments of the picture, one person could be seen asking "What happened to his abs?" alongside a crying emoji. Another said: "This is what it looks like when he lets himself go."
In another comments section, somebody else suggested Momoa needed to "start lifting" again.
It wasn't long before people rushed to Momoa's defence.
People were confused, especially considering that Momoa is clearly still in great shape, and called for an end to body-shaming.
BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives of Momoa for comment.
