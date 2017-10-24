 back to top
How Many Of These Horror Movies Actually Scared You?

Were you hiding behind a cushion or yawning until the end?

Ben Henry
Some people can barely watch 10 minutes of a horror movie without jumping out of their skin, while others have a hard time staying awake because they think the movie's a right old snorefest. But how many of these movies scared you?

Below are 45 popular horror movies. All you have to do is tick off all the ones that scared you. Oh and btw, sequels and remakes count (for example, Halloween covers every movie in that franchise, so tick it if Halloween 2 made you scared, even if the original didn't). Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
New Line Cinema

Below are 45 popular horror movies. All you have to do is tick off all the ones that scared you. Oh and btw, sequels and remakes count (for example, Halloween covers every movie in that franchise, so tick it if Halloween 2 made you scared, even if the original didn't).

  Scream
    Scream
    The Descent
    The Descent
    Saw
    Saw
    The Last House on the Left
    The Last House on the Left
    The Grudge
    The Grudge
    Paranormal Activity
    Paranormal Activity
    The Others
    The Others
    Orphan
    Orphan
    Prom Night
    Prom Night
    The Babadook
    The Babadook
    Jeepers Creepers
    Jeepers Creepers
    The Strangers
    The Strangers
    Hellraiser
    Hellraiser
    Carrie
    Carrie
    The Conjuring
    The Conjuring
    Friday the 13th
    Friday the 13th
    The Purge
    The Purge
    When a Stranger Calls
    When a Stranger Calls
    Insidious
    Insidious
    The Amityville Horror
    The Amityville Horror
    Psycho
    Psycho
    The Hills Have Eyes
    The Hills Have Eyes
    The Ring
    The Ring
    Alien
    Alien
    The Silence of the Lambs
    The Silence of the Lambs
    Get Out
    Get Out
    The Cabin in the Woods
    The Cabin in the Woods
    What Lies Beneath
    What Lies Beneath
    A Nightmare on Elm Street
    A Nightmare on Elm Street
    Halloween
    Halloween
    Poltergeist
    Poltergeist
    Candyman
    Candyman
    Freddy vs. Jason
    Freddy vs. Jason
    Child's Play
    Child's Play
    The Omen
    The Omen
    It
    It
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Hush
    Hush
    28 Days Later
    28 Days Later
    The Blair Witch Project
    The Blair Witch Project
    The Exorcist
    The Exorcist
    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    I Know What You Did Last Summer
    I Know What You Did Last Summer
    Don't Breathe
    Don't Breathe
    The Shining
    The Shining
Show me my results!

You didn't tick off that many on the list, so either you don't scare very easy, or you just haven't seen many of the movies on the list. If that's the case, it might also mean that you're actually too scared to even watch them in the first place, so maybe you're a scaredy cat after all?

You ticked off a number of the movies on this list, so you definitely get scared a little bit when watching horrors. As for the rest, you either haven't seen them or they just didn't scare you like the others did.

You ticked off more than half of the list, which proves you get scared watching horror movies pretty easily. Jump scares get you every time, and yet you still go back for more.

