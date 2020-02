Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

"It was one of those things where I wasn't really looking for a relationship, and I was thinking I'm going to take my time in LA," John said in 2011. "Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you.'"

As for Emily, she revealed she was in a restaurant talking about how great it was to be single when John walked in. "That was it," she said. "We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that."