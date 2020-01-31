Ever since 2015 when she released the seasonal anthem "Cool For The Summer," Demi Lovato has been pretty open about her sexuality. Republic And, two years later Demi confirmed that she identified as sexually fluid. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images "I'm very fluid, and I think love is love," Demi told InStyle. "You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want." But now, in a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Demi revealed that she also didn't come out to her parents until 2017, describing the moment as "emotional but really beautiful". SiriusXM "After everything was done, I was shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed," Demi said of the moment she told her mom and dad. "But I have such incredible parents, they were so supportive." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Demi continued: "My mom was the one I was super nervous about, but she was just like, 'I just want you to be happy,' and that was so beautiful and amazing and I'm so grateful." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Demi added that her Dad's reaction was something along the lines of, "Yeah, obviously," because of "Cool For The Summer". Demi moved on to discussing her future, revealing that she was unsure whether she'd settle down with a man or a woman, or if she'd go on to have a family. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com "I'm still figuring it out," Demi said. "I don't know what my future looks like. I don't know if I'm gonna have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I’m gonna do it with a partner or without, 'cuz women, we don't need partners." You can watch a clip from Demi's interview here.