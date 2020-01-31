Trending
Demi Lovato Just Opened Up About Coming Out To Her Parents And When She'll Start A Family

"After everything was done, I was shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed."

Ben Henry
Ever since 2015 when she released the seasonal anthem "Cool For The Summer," Demi Lovato has been pretty open about her sexuality.

Republic

And, two years later Demi confirmed that she identified as sexually fluid.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"I'm very fluid, and I think love is love," Demi told InStyle. "You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."

But now, in a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Demi revealed that she also didn't come out to her parents until 2017, describing the moment as "emotional but really beautiful".

SiriusXM

"After everything was done, I was shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed," Demi said of the moment she told her mom and dad. "But I have such incredible parents, they were so supportive."

Demi continued: "My mom was the one I was super nervous about, but she was just like, 'I just want you to be happy,' and that was so beautiful and amazing and I'm so grateful."

Demi moved on to discussing her future, revealing that she was unsure whether she'd settle down with a man or a woman, or if she'd go on to have a family.

You can watch a clip from Demi's interview here.

