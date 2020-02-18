Here Are The Winners Of The 2020 BRITs Awards

Male Solo Artist: Tolga Akmen / Getty Images Winner: StormzyDaveHarry StylesLewis CapaldiMichael Kiwanuka Female Solo Artist: Tolga Akmen / Getty Images Winner: MabelCharli XCXFKA TwigsFreya RidingsMahalia Best Group: Tolga Akmen / Getty Images Winner: FoalsBastilleBring Me The HorizonColdplayD-Block Europe Song of the Year: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Winner: Lewis Capaldi — "Someone You Loved"AJ Tracey — "Ladbroke Grove"Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man — "Giant"Dave feat. Burna Boy — "Location"Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — "I Don't Care"Mabel — "Don't Call Me Up"Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus — "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"Sam Smith & Normani — "Dancing With A Stranger"Stormzy — "Vossi Bop"Tom Walker — "Just You and I" Mastercard Album of the Year: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Winner: Dave — PsychodramaHarry Styles — Fine LineLewis Capaldi — Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish ExtentMichael Kiwanuka — KiwanukaStormzy — Heavy Is The Head Best New Artist: Joe Maher / Getty Images Winner: Lewis CapaldiAitchDaveMabelSam Fendera International Female Solo Artist: Tolga Akmen / Getty Images Winner: Billie EilishAriana GrandeCamila CabelloLana Del ReyLizzo International Male Solo Artist: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Winner: Tyler the CreatorBruce SpringsteenBurna BoyDermot KennedyPost Malone Rising Star Award: Joe Maher / Getty Images Winner: Celeste