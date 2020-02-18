Skip To Content
Here Are The Winners Of The 2020 BRITs Awards

Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, and Stormzy won big on the night.

Ben Henry
BuzzFeed Staff

Male Solo Artist:

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Winner: Stormzy

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Female Solo Artist:

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Winner: Mabel

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mahalia

Best Group:

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Winner: Foals

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Song of the Year:

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Winner: Lewis Capaldi — "Someone You Loved"

AJ Tracey — "Ladbroke Grove"

Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man — "Giant"

Dave feat. Burna Boy — "Location"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — "I Don't Care"

Mabel — "Don't Call Me Up"

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus — "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

Sam Smith & Normani — "Dancing With A Stranger"

Stormzy — "Vossi Bop"

Tom Walker — "Just You and I"

Mastercard Album of the Year:

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Winner: Dave — Psychodrama

Harry Styles — Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi — Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka — Kiwanuka

Stormzy — Heavy Is The Head

Best New Artist:

Joe Maher / Getty Images

Winner: Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fendera

International Female Solo Artist:

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Winner: Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist:

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Winner: Tyler the Creator

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Rising Star Award:

Joe Maher / Getty Images

Winner: Celeste

Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

