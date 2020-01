Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

"I have to add this to my Tinder profile," Brad said when he went up to collect his award.

He later appeared to joke about his divorce from Angelina Jolie, saying of his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: "It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. Big."