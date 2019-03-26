Reporting To You

Ariana Grande Apologised To Fans For Crying Onstage While Singing About Mac Miller

"Thanks for accepting my humanness. It’s super emo and difficult singing some of these songs."

Ben Henry
Ben Henry
BuzzFeed Staff

Monday proved to be a tough day for Ariana Grande as clips of her crying onstage emerged on Twitter last night.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Ariana is currently on the road for her world tour following the success of her two previous albums — Sweetener and Thank U, Next — which were both released within six months of each other.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

While it's been a ~Successful~ return to the stage following a turbulent year, it's also been an emotional one. During a performance of "Goodnight n Go" on opening night, Ariana, to the worry of fans, began crying.

allison crist @allisonMcrist

Yesterday marked the six-year anniversary of the release of her first song with Mac Miller, so it was to be expected that Ariana might feel a little tearful.

Mac, Ariana&#x27;s ex-boyfriend, died of an accidental overdose last year. Before starting her current world tour, Ariana revealed that songs about him, such as &quot;Ghostin&quot; and &quot;Imagine&quot;, would be left off the setlist for now as she finds them &quot;too heavy&quot; to sing onstage.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Mac, Ariana's ex-boyfriend, died of an accidental overdose last year. Before starting her current world tour, Ariana revealed that songs about him, such as "Ghostin" and "Imagine", would be left off the setlist for now as she finds them "too heavy" to sing onstage.

In videos from last night's show, Ariana can be seen getting emotional while singing "Thank U, Next", struggling in particular at the point when Mac's name is mentioned.

nora @diornasa

The dancers on either side can be seen leaning in during the choreography to support her through it.

In fact, Ariana was so overcome with emotion that she struggled to sing most of the song. However, like a pro, she still managed to style it all out with a little bit of help from the crowd and her dancers.

‎ㅤㅤㅤً @sweetenersource

Acknowledging how tough it had been for her, Ariana jumped on Twitter following the performance to apologise to fans. She first thanked them for "accepting [her] humanness" before admitting it was tough singing some of the songs on tour.

Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

Earlier in the day, Ariana marked the anniversary of "The Way" on Instagram with a post that simply said "six years" alongside a heart.

Instagram: @arianagrande

She also paid tribute to Mac by posting pictures of Myron, the dog they got together in 2017.

instagram.com

However, after uploading two pictures of Myron, Ariana later went back and turned off the comments under them. At the moment, it's unclear as to why.

But, if you're worried about how Ariana's doing right now, she assured fans in a brief Q&A on Instagram that "even when things come up" she's just grateful to be where she is with the support of her friends.

Instagram: @arianagrande

Sending love to Ariana! 💖

