"I Stayed Mad At The Ending For Years" – 21 Film Endings That Well And Truly Annoyed Us Beyond Belief

"Of the three absurd moments at the end of that movie, that one pisses me off the most."

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

The ending of a movie is vital – it pretty much determines how we end up seeing the film as a whole. So, a bad ending can really stay with us.

Well, recently, people were sharing the worst endings of a film they've ever seen, and there were some hot takes. Here are 21 of the best responses:

🚨Spoiler warning🚨 – As we're discussing the end of films, if you don't want one ruined – just skip it!

1. The Wicker Man (2006)

"All the movie builds up to is when they put him in the wicker man and set it on fire. End scene credits."

celialoxx

2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

"The last Star Wars movie that I was too pissed off to remember the title. THAT twist, that Endgame rip-off thing, and Rey casually claimed herself to be a Skywalker. Thanks, JJ Abrams, you ruined both Star Wars and Star Trek."

reza4

3. I Care A Lot

"I hated how they ended that."

nelsonsa

4. Dangerous Lies

"Ok IDK if anyone's seen it but it has GOT to be the worst I've ever seen. They did Camila Mendes so wrong in this movie and they should've done SO much better."

kemim088

5. Pay It Forward

"You spend the entire movie endearing yourself to this child only to have him gratuitously killed off in the end. Who thought that was a good idea?"

jmacxjr

6. Glass

"The way they connected Split to Unbreakable was clever and I had my hopes so high for Glass. And then... mudpuddles and lucky shots. They killed Bruce Willis's character- the 'unbreakable' guy – by having some rando henchman holding him face down in a goddamn puddle in a parking lot. Of the three absurd moments at the end of that movie, that one pisses me off the most."

pahz

7. Birdman

"I remember hating the end of Birdman. I think I interpreted it as him committing suicide, so seeing the other characters’ reactions of joy for him was deeply disturbing."

decoramore

8. The Gray

"My friend and I eagerly went to watch it in theatres (the trailer had Liam Neeson brawling with a wolf I mean, come on). The movie ENDED with Liam Neeson strapping up to fight said wolf, and then it cut to the credits. 

I grabbed my friend and said, 'No brother, we stay until after the credits. This is a test of our faith, our Lord and Savior Liam Neeson would not let us down.' There WAS an end credits scene: Liam and the wolf laid out like they were recovering from a drunken brawl. We both yelled 'BULLSHIT!' in unison and stormed out.

All in all, it was a good movie in its own right but for fuck's sake don't put the final scene in the goddamned trailer like it was teasing an epic action sequence of man vs beast!"

thesettledpirate

9. The Holiday

"I know people love it but I'm still saying it. There is no conclusion, the relationships won't work out, you just see them dancing happily at the end but nothing has changed!"

aaaaaye123

10. The Mist

"As a viewer, what kind of ending does that accomplish? We just sat through that whole movie to get THAT kind of ending?"

senpainoticedu

11. The Matrix Resurrections

"They had some interesting ideas and some of the effects were great, but it dragged on for two and a half hours and at the very end I found myself yelling 'What the fuck was that, PROLOGUE!?' It sets it up like there's going to be an intense, immediate sequel, but we all know it's not coming."

retrocrebbon

12. Don't Worry Darling

"At the end of the film, a girl in the row in front of me blurted out 'they did not just end it that way, bro.' (Also, how would no one react to a surgeon not showing up to work?!)."

re89245

13. The Shining

"Read and loved the book, but thought the ending betrayed the whole movie. Should have stuck to the hotel burning down."

windeagleman

14. City of Angels

"I stayed mad at the ending for years. All this build-up of figuring out how to be together, and he becomes human, only to have her go for a bike ride with her eyes closed and die? Ugh."

panda_13

15. The Open House

"I said it last time and I'll say it again. It doesn't exactly end, it just stops, and I had to Google it to make sure I hadn't zoned out and missed it."

alsosushigal007

16. Signs

"Why would an advanced, intelligent race capable of space travel that happens to be allergic to water go to a planet that is 2/3 water? No. Hated it."

matdyjames

17. Hancock

"It made me angry. The first 1/2 of the film, maybe even two thirds of it is very interesting. The whole 'it sucks to be Superman' was a welcome spin, as I've never cared for superhero flicks. 

But that last third was so bad. It was like the person who photocopied the script accidentally combined the first two thirds of one interesting film and the last third of a film that made no sense."

matdyjames

18. The Lazarus Project

"It had so much promise and went with the lamest explanation as the ending. Until about 15 minutes from the end, it was like 'Are they angels, demons, or what?' Last 15 minutes: 'Nah, just people being assholes and trying to punish you for life.'"

suyeontaleof2sisters

19. L.A. Confidential

"Great film, crap ending. We follow Exley (Guy Pearce) and Bud (Russell Crowe) for roughly 80% of the film. And what do we get in the end? Bud is in the back of the car while Exley and Lynn, Bud's girlfriend, share a moment."

prolix

20. A Simple Favor

"What the hell was that ending? The movie was excellent until the end, so out of tune."

b45e95ffd4

21. Sweet November

"I went through a romantic movie phase in my preteens, and my mother (a huge Keanu Reeves fan, though not a romantic movie fan) made me sit down and watch. Just so she could have someone to commiserate with about how awful the ending is. It has a cheap shock twist in the third act and then just... ends. There's no payoff, there's no conclusion, it just stops. In hindsight, it's not even a particularly great movie, though at 13 I didn't even notice how unrealistic it is, but the ending was just... so bad.:

lobsterlemonlime

Editor's note: Some submissions have bee edited for length and/or clarity. 

What's the worst movie ending you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments below!