"He Took Me To His Recently Deceased Aunt's House" – 12 Frankly Awful First Dates People Had To Go Through

6. "Was drunk, called my date a 'pussy' for eating a salad (jokingly, but it wasn't received well, bad drunk attempt at humour.) I was rude and obnoxious and the waitress even flat out said to my date she was sorry for her."

"Then my credit card was declined when I went to pay for it because I forgot to make a payment on it, so she had to pay. For some unknown reason, she gave me a second chance when I said sorry about the other night, and now we are married and together for 12 years. I had an alcohol problem. Thankfully she was able to see through that. God bless her. It was a gamble on her part to be sure. I'm a lucky fuck."



–u/KangarooPort