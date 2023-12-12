"He Took Me To His Recently Deceased Aunt's House" – 12 Frankly Awful First Dates People Had To Go Through

First dates can go any which way, and we all know they don't always go to plan. Well, u/Huge_Run_4282 recently asked r/AskReddit, "What's the worst first date you ever had?" And we thought we'd share some of the best (worst) responses.
1. "On a first date I had a girl's ex appear at our table, no idea who he was obviously, and propose to her with a dozen roses! She accepted, I was stunned and went outside to give them some space. It was only a first date but always thought he should have paid the bill."
2. "Well, I was the one who made it the worst date. This hurts to type. I was 16 and invited two different girls out on the same date. I guess I thought they would be surprised with a three-way date and both like it, resulting in me having double girlfriends."
"They were both quiet for a while and then upset. The one who I gave a ride to sent her dad outside to chew me out when I brought her home. I have no idea how I got so stupid, and it’s one of the things that still makes me cringe 20 years later when I think about it."
3. "He asked me out on a date, asked me to pick him up because he didn’t have a car. He didn’t have any actual plans so we just drove somewhere to talk. The entire time he kept trying to get me to start a business with him. Any business, it didn’t matter, he just wanted to go into business with me."
4. "Went on a double date as an awkward teenager with two friends who wanted to get together. Got introduced to my 'date' and her name was Vari, so my idiotic response was to put on a very posh voice and say 'Oh Vari good!' She didn't speak to me the entire night while our friends enjoyed their date."
5. "She spent the entire time alternating between making out with me and calling her ex-boyfriend."
6. "Was drunk, called my date a 'pussy' for eating a salad (jokingly, but it wasn't received well, bad drunk attempt at humour.) I was rude and obnoxious and the waitress even flat out said to my date she was sorry for her."
"Then my credit card was declined when I went to pay for it because I forgot to make a payment on it, so she had to pay. For some unknown reason, she gave me a second chance when I said sorry about the other night, and now we are married and together for 12 years. I had an alcohol problem. Thankfully she was able to see through that. God bless her. It was a gamble on her part to be sure. I'm a lucky fuck."
7. "He asked me to hang out and picked me up from my place. Figured it would just be the two of us but before I knew it we were driving to his friend's house an hour away to watch him DJ on his front porch lmao."
"On our way home (after four painful hours) he stopped at Wendy's, ordered himself food, and as we were driving away he goes 'oh did you want something?'"
8. "She used a pic on the dating site from ten or fifteen years ago, and had me pick her up at the house she was living with her separated (but not yet divorced) husband at and didn't tell me any of this beforehand."
"I picked her up and she looked like a totally different person, and there was some big angry guy staring daggers at me from the window and I had no idea what was going on."
9. "Back in my day flash mobs were a thing… I thought the 'no pants subway ride' would be a fun first date. The second we saw each other we realised there was no attraction."
"We then spent 45 minutes awkwardly talking in our underwear on the New York subway as strangers got on wondering why we were only in our underwear. If I tried to orchestrate something that awkward on purpose I don’t think I’d be able to beat that hour again."
10. We met at a restaurant. We sit down. He says, 'can I be honest? I’m afraid we’re going to fall in love and you’re going to leave me. You won’t leave me, will you?'"
"He went on to explain that over the next two years, he would like us to have two children together. We had JUST MET. I was so freaked out but just sat through the dinner."
11. "Tinder date. Went to a 1:00 Sunday baseball game in the middle of summer. Met up at Pickles, a bar, beforehand. Got smashed at the bar for two and a half hours. Didn’t eat anything. Proceeded inside. Sat directly in the Sun. Passed out. Woke up, date gone, red, O’s lost."
12. "He took me to his recently deceased aunt's house to help his distraught and mourning father go through all of her things... His dad was not happy to see me."
What's your worst first date experience? Let us know in the comments below!
