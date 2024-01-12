"He Brought His Mum On The First Date" – 13 Terrible Dates I'm Sorry People Had To Endure

You never know how a date is gonna go, but sometimes they're truly awful. We were recently sharing our worst dates, and people we kind enough to throw in their own stories.
So, here are 13 more awful first dates:
1. "I went on a date with my ex’s ex (lesbians… IYKYK), and while we were having a chill time at the bar, the shared ex happened to show up. She was with her friends celebrating her birthday and she spotted us."
"The ex freaked out at us, understandably, and a random woman at the bar was trying to get her to calm down. The ex ended up BITING THIS WOMAN IN THE NECK. My date/her ex decided to just remove ourselves from the situation before it got worse, but she followed us to the car and stood in front of it, blocking us from leaving and screaming at us.
Eventually, her friends got her to go inside so we could leave. Fast forward a week or two, the one I was dating (the biter’s ex) stole all my phone chargers and half my clothes and moved a few hours away without saying anything. I don’t know which bullet I dodged more..."
2. "In college, there was a guy that worked at the gym I went to who I had a huge crush on. One day I got a text from him, he had gotten my number from the gym's database."
"He invited me and some friends to meet up with some of his friends for drinks. I went and was about to go home with him when he admitted to me that he was MARRIED. He then abandoned me at his friend's house while my mate hooked up with his friend. I was sitting in the living room alone for 45 minutes waiting for my roommate to pick me up."
3. "Freshman year of college I was dating a dude, not a good dude. His buddy, however, was another story. They came to talk to me in the bottom of my dorm one night after being out drinking."
"The friend all of a sudden crossed his arms in front of his face and projectile puked all over me. The desk guard said get out now. I was worried about the puker, bf said 'omg he’ll be ok'. I went to check on the friend the next day. It is one of my favourite stories to tell, 30 years later, because I’m married to him. He’s never puked on me again!"
4. "In high school, my best friend and I met these two guys one night. Despite barely knowing them, we all decided to go to our homecoming dance together (the guys went to a different school).
"Once at the dance, they refused to dance with us, and just sat on the bleachers being jerks about everything. Once we left, we decided to walk around town (this was a tiny town with nothing to do).
They proceeded to get out a bottle of booze and chug it (side note, they could have offered us some lol). Once drunk, they ran around the streets yelling and doing dumb things. The guy who was supposed to be *my date* found a pair of old tighty-whitey underwear on the side of the road and immediately put them on his head and ran around like a fool."
5. "My absolute worst one was the guy who wanted to have our date at a brewery that was known for people bringing their dogs. I was super excited because I love dogs and thought that the worst-case scenario still involved decent beer and this dude's cute dog."
"I get there and he doesn’t even own a dog so we’re like the only two people without them in the brewery SURROUNDED by people with their dogs. I asked him why he chose this specific brewery as there are a ton in the area that aren’t canine-specific.
He says that it’s across the street from his apartment. Then he went into great detail about how much money he makes. How he makes more than his parents, the frat he was part of in college, and that 'if I was a good girl' and hooked up with him after our beers, he’d take me shopping. I ordered an Uber immediately."
6. "My worst date was with a girl I met on a dating app who pretended all night to have vocal tics / tourettes. Apparently, it's a thing. It was hugely embarrassing."
7. "Arranged a date with a guy to go to a local pub, I drove as he didn't. When I picked him up he asked if we could pick up his friend on the way, turns out we were picking up more than his friend..."
"Off we went to the pub where he and his friend were selling what I had unknowingly delivered to the pub. He said he would make the shit date up to me by taking me out for food a few nights later. He ordered me a meal but nothing for himself and just sat and watched me eat it...
"It turned out alright in the end though – my friend told a group of her friends about the shit date; one of them offered to take me out to show me a real date. 10 years later we are married with two children."
8. "Talked to a girl on Tinder for about two weeks before we decided to meet for dinner. The conversation was really good over text so I was excited. I show up and it's clear she showed me some very old photos."
"She's still attractive, so I brush it off. The waitress comes to take our order and the girl I'm with is super flirty with her. The waitress comes back with drinks and my date engages in a 20-minute conversation with her.
Meanwhile, the only thing she's talked about with me is her ex. The food arrives and while we're eating my date pulls out samples of the beauty products she sells along with her business card. The whole thing was just awkward. I think she was using Tinder as a marketing plan because she literally never talked to me again after that night."
9. "I was in another country, and while talking to someone online, told them I was from the US. On the day of our date, he called me and said he was standing in the middle of the street waving a US flag."
"I laughed because I thought he was joking. He was not, and about 10 minutes later proceeded to tell me he was wearing a chastity belt and wanted me to become the key holder. I left and cut all contact"
10. "I had met a guy on Tinder and we planned to go to dinner. I get there and he’d brought a friend with him, and saying they don’t get to town often. They wanted to go to the casino because I hadn’t been.”
"We drove separately and when we got there, my date walked past me and his friend walked around with me chatting and gambling. He finally says that they thought I had more chemistry with him and decided to switch who I was on the date with. One of the weirdest dates of my life!"
11. "My nightmare first date story took place at an Applebee’s. The guy did not look at all like his picture and his aura was just kinda off. I chalked everything up to first date jitters and went through with dinner, unknowingly seated not that far away from my cousin and her husband having dinner as well."
"My cousin picked up on the creep feeling, told her husband as much, and discreetly snapped pics of him and me together on her phone 'just in case' something murderish happened to me later.
Hearing about it after the fact when my cousin reported the date to my aunt, I kinda wish she’d have gone to our table and announced her presence, but it’s slightly touching that my cousin wanted to have a hand in apprehending my would-be killer lol."
12. "He brought his mum on the first date... We were both 22. She sat with a friend at a table next to us but WTAF."
13. We arranged to meet at a coffee shop and when I got there he asked what drink I wanted. After I answered, he looked at the counter, then back at me and said 'Ah well the queue should go down in a minute so you can go and get it' as he sat there with a coffee he had ordered for himself moments before I walked in.
"He then spent the rest of the date trying to get me to guess how much money he was making before wagging his finger at and going 'nuh uh, it's cheeky to ask.' Apart from that and him trying to guess my Myers-Briggs personality type, it wasn't the worst date ever."
