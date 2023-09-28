"I Die A Little Anytime A Manager Uses Those Phrases" – People Are Talking About The Words And Phrases That Make Them Instantly Judge A Person

6. "If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best." – u/Nespelem

"I feel like this was initially about people experiencing sadness and not always being 'fun,' especially people who are generally considered lots of fun. It was basically for people who felt they were never allowed to have a bad day; it was a reminder that your friends who love you don't always need you to be perfect and 'on.' It was a good message.

It was immediately picked up as a rallying cry for 'I can be the most horrific bitch in all the land, and you have to put up with it because sometimes I rise slightly above 'meh' into 'not that bad.'''

–u/Preposterous_punk





