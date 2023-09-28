"I Die A Little Anytime A Manager Uses Those Phrases" – People Are Talking About The Words And Phrases That Make Them Instantly Judge A Person

There are certain things that people can say that make you instantly get your guard up.
1. Well, u/OpposedToBears recently asked r/AskReddit: "What a common phrase or word that someone can use that instantly makes you judge them?" Here are some of the best responses:
3. "'I tell it like it is' or similarly 'I have no filter' – people who say this always proceed to be an asshole, but get hurt when people are straight with them."
5. "'We are a great company that cares for our employees', or 'we really care about you, but...' – 11/10 times they start to screw you over under the guise of a 'nice' conversation. I die a little anytime a manager uses those phrases."
"Or the ever-popular 'We're like family here.' No." –u/lucidzebra
6. "If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best." –u/Nespelem
"I feel like this was initially about people experiencing sadness and not always being 'fun,' especially people who are generally considered lots of fun. It was basically for people who felt they were never allowed to have a bad day; it was a reminder that your friends who love you don't always need you to be perfect and 'on.' It was a good message.
It was immediately picked up as a rallying cry for 'I can be the most horrific bitch in all the land, and you have to put up with it because sometimes I rise slightly above 'meh' into 'not that bad.'''
7. "People who call other people 'snowflake' are typically the same people who lose their mind over the silliest things."
8. "I don't know why, but 'hubby' and even 'DH' (dear husband) make me gag. Also, 'bubs' and other iterations for baby/babe are also just awful."
9. "'I could care less' – it's 'couldn't care less', you idiot. What you said literally means the opposite."
10. "Using clinical psychology terms either completely incorrectly or as substitutes for normal individual differences. I get so judgey my eye twitches."
"'He’s so antisocial'. 'I got PTSD from that show'. 'I’m OCD, I like my space tidy.' 'My ex is a narcissist because…' (proceeds to talk about how they just weren’t good together)."