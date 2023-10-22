Tell Us The Piece Of Violence In A Film Or TV Show That Took You Completely By Surprise

You know how it is when you're watching a movie or TV show and suddenly a bit of graphic violence completely shocks you. Whether it's the sheer vividness of the violence or the fact you didn't see it coming – these scenes can often take you by surprise.
So, we want to know when violence in a TV show or movie has utterly shocked you.
Maybe you were taken aback by the sudden graphic violence in Drive?
Or maybe, despite knowing it would be violent, THAT Viserys Targaryen scene shocked you?
Were you shocked and maybe a bit disturbed by the sledge hammer in Midsommar?