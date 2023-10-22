  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us The Piece Of Violence In A Film Or TV Show That Took You Completely By Surprise

That golden Viserys Targaryen scene truly got me.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

You know how it is when you're watching a movie or TV show and suddenly a bit of graphic violence completely shocks you. Whether it's the sheer vividness of the violence or the fact you didn't see it coming – these scenes can often take you by surprise.

Netflix

So, we want to know when violence in a TV show or movie has utterly shocked you.

Maybe you were taken aback by the sudden graphic violence in Drive?

FilmDistrict

Or maybe, despite knowing it would be violent, THAT Viserys Targaryen scene shocked you?

HBO

Were you shocked and maybe a bit disturbed by the sledge hammer in Midsommar?

A24

Or maybe THAT baseball bat scene in The Walking Dead made you say 'WTF'?

AMC

Whatever it is, we want. to know the bit of TV or movie violence that shocked you the most, and WHY. Leave a comment below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed article.