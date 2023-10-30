  • Add Yours badge

Wild Stuff Happened When You Were Young, We Want To Know The Wildest Stories From Child/Teenagehood

So many silly stories.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

School age and the teenage years are a pretty wild time. And whether it's you, or someone you knew, there are always pretty outrageous things that happened.

Channel 4

So, we want to know the wildest stories from your those formative and pretty ridiculous years.

Perhaps you drew a giant rude image in weedkiller on the school field and got detention for a month?

Fox

Or maybe you attempted to host an illicit poker game behind the bike sheds, complete with whisky and cigars?

Sony Pictures Releasing

Was there a legit film-like food fight?

Warner Bros.

Or maybe someone sneaked off on your school trip and ended up getting arrested?

Fox

Whatever it is, we want to know your wildest stories from school and childhood. Leave a comment below and you may be featured in a BuzzFeed article.