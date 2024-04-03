Tell Us The Saddest Single Line In A Movie You've Heard

Community·Posted on 3 Apr 2024Tell Us The Saddest Single Line In A Movie You've Heard"I wish I knew how to quit you."by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Sometimes it seems like the writers of movies are deliberately trying to make us cry, and that's because they probably are. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC So, we want to know the movie line that had you welling up, and why. Maybe the 'because my dad promised me' line in Interstellar made you weep. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Pictures Or perhaps the "It's not your fault" line in Good Will Hunting got you. Miramax Did the "I wish I knew how to quit you" line in Brokeback Mountain get to you? Focus Features Or did John Coffey's line, "Please boss, don't put that thing over my face, don't put me in the dark" make you cry in The Green Mile? Warner Bros. Whatever it is, we want to know the movie line that had you welling up, and why. Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.