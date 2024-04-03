  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us The Saddest Single Line In A Movie You've Heard

"I wish I knew how to quit you."

Sometimes it seems like the writers of movies are deliberately trying to make us cry, and that's because they probably are.

So, we want to know the movie line that had you welling up, and why.

Maybe the 'because my dad promised me' line in Interstellar made you weep.

Or perhaps the "It's not your fault" line in Good Will Hunting got you.

Did the "I wish I knew how to quit you" line in Brokeback Mountain get to you?

Or did John Coffey's line, "Please boss, don't put that thing over my face, don't put me in the dark" make you cry in The Green Mile?

Whatever it is, we want to know the movie line that had you welling up, and why. Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.