We Want To Know The Films Scenes That You Think Are Cinematic Perfection

Nothing is better choreographed than the battle of Helms Deep.

BuzzFeed Staff

In great movies, and even bad movies, there are certain scenes that just stand out and stick with us. It may be the cinematic beauty, the acting, the timing, or just something unexplainable.

20th Century Fox

So, we want to know the movie scene that you think is genuinely perfect, and WHY.

Perhaps you think the emotional montage is Up is perfect (and devastating).

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Or maybe you think the battle of Helms Deep in LOTR is choreographed to perfection?

New Line Cinema

Did you marvel at the creepy intense ballet scene in Us?

Universal Pictures

Or perhaps the acting in this scene in Doubt makes it perfect?

Miramax

Whatever it is, we want to know the scenes that you think are cinematic perfection, and WHY! Leave your comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed post or video.