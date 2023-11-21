It's Time To Share The Worst Movie Ending You've Ever Seen

Community·Posted on 21 Nov 2023It's Time To Share The Worst Movie Ending You've Ever SeenNot all movies stick the landing.by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink The ending of a movie is vitally important, it's what stays with us, right? So even good movies can be ruined by a flat or frustrating ending. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Netflix So, we want to know what the worst movie ending you've ever seen is and why it was so bad. Maybe you found the ending of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull simply ridiculous? Paramount Pictures Or perhaps the botched ending of Now You See Me annoyed you? Lionsgate Maybe you were super disappointed by the ending of Cabin in the Woods? Lionsgate Or did you roll your eyes at the ending of The Village? Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Whatever it is, we want to know the worst film ending you've ever seen, and why it sucked. Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.