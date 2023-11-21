Skip To Content
It's Time To Share The Worst Movie Ending You've Ever Seen

Not all movies stick the landing.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

The ending of a movie is vitally important, it's what stays with us, right? So even good movies can be ruined by a flat or frustrating ending.

So, we want to know what the worst movie ending you've ever seen is and why it was so bad.

Maybe you found the ending of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull simply ridiculous?

Or perhaps the botched ending of Now You See Me annoyed you?

Maybe you were super disappointed by the ending of Cabin in the Woods?

Or did you roll your eyes at the ending of The Village?

Whatever it is, we want to know the worst film ending you've ever seen, and why it sucked. Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.