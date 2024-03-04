Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing The Things They're Beginning To Hate As They Get Older, And I Can Totally Relate

    "Gimme a few chill people but hundreds of people all together is a big ol nope."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Growing older comes with many things, good and bad, but we do often finding ourselves beginning to dread or dislike very different things from when we were youths.

    NBC

    Well, u/Amazing-Living-9957 recently asked r/AskReddit, "What are you starting to hate as you get older?", and we thought we'd share some of the best responses:

    1. "How people drive."

    u/Inside_Owl_9536

    2. "Also, driving at night. I don’t know if it’s LED headlights or what but it’s not the same as it used to be. It used to not matter to me in the slightest and now I’m like, wow I can’t see very well."

    u/jcarlblack


    3. "People in general."

    u/krzykris11

    "This. I had an innocent 'people are inherently good' mentality in my youth. I don’t want to be jaded, but people are crappy."

    u/ansleyandanna

    Fox

    4. "My malfunctioning body."

     u/Unidentified_88

    "My knee is giving me fits right now. I don’t have time for this shit."

    u/frozenintrovert


    5. "Ads. I used to accept them as just part of life. Now I’d rather not watch whatever it is at all if there’s going to be ads in it."

    u/Neat-yeeter

    6. "Honestly? Online job applications."

    u/Bayne_232


    HBO

    7. "Traffic. I have no patience for traffic."

    u/PikesPique


    8. "The internet. I feel like I grew up with the internet with all of its quirks and oddities, but now it has become segmented into the major platforms and the majority of online conversation feels increasingly negative."

    u/Noctudeit


    9. "Loud noises. Music in restaurants, especially if it's really loud. Yelling and/or screaming. Loud vehicles. To be fair, I've always disliked loud noise, but it's like it wounds my soul now."

    u/ughWHTEVR


    NBC

    10. "Going out."

    u/Diulee

    "I hate it so much. I thought I was an extrovert but it just turns out I usually just got drunk when I went out." –u/Educational_Buy6826


    11. "How expensive groceries are." –u/ineedalltheadviceplz

    "How expensive it is just to live. My family has a pretty good life, we make ends meet. But it’s just gotten unreal." –u/Silver_Can_7856



    12. "Crowds man. Gimme a few chill people but hundreds of people all together is a big ol nope."

    u/fortuitous_music



    Fox

    13. "How much some of my peers use their age to excuse their closemindedness."

    u/lahdetaan_tutkimaan

    "'But my life experience means I know best! At least that’s what my parents always used as justification…'"

    u/peteryoder4




    14. "Social media. I’m only in my mid-twenties, but god do I wish I could just go off the grid lol."

    u/johannadoesjazz


    15. "Phones. As a teen I spent every waking moment on my phone. Now I just feel like it’s robbing me and my loved ones of the small moments we used to share. I'd get rid of it in a heartbeat if it meant more human connection."

    u/125am


    16. "Hate itself. The older I get, the more I want to get along."

    u/ThenaJuno


    NBC

    17. "Dealing with big companies. I've always hated it, but lots more now."

    u/Mark_Michigan


    18. "People who call me. Once upon a time, getting a phone in my room was a sign growing up. xI loved talking to my friends for hours. Now it better be about rushing to hospital or some shit. Leave me alone."

    u/mrsinatra777


    19. "Willful ignorance. It’s one thing not knowing something. But when someone is not just obviously wrong, but actively refusing to confirm if their stance has any foundation at all?The older I get, the more I find it deeply frustrating, to where it’s strikes me as almost offensive."

    u/Travis-Tee34

    What are you starting to hate as you get older? Let us know in the comments below!