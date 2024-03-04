People Are Sharing The Things They're Beginning To Hate As They Get Older, And I Can Totally Relate

Growing older comes with many things, good and bad, but we do often finding ourselves beginning to dread or dislike very different things from when we were youths.
Well, u/Amazing-Living-9957 recently asked r/AskReddit, "What are you starting to hate as you get older?", and we thought we'd share some of the best responses:
2. "Also, driving at night. I don’t know if it’s LED headlights or what but it’s not the same as it used to be. It used to not matter to me in the slightest and now I’m like, wow I can’t see very well."
3. "People in general."
"This. I had an innocent 'people are inherently good' mentality in my youth. I don’t want to be jaded, but people are crappy."
4. "My malfunctioning body."
"My knee is giving me fits right now. I don’t have time for this shit."
5. "Ads. I used to accept them as just part of life. Now I’d rather not watch whatever it is at all if there’s going to be ads in it."
8. "The internet. I feel like I grew up with the internet with all of its quirks and oddities, but now it has become segmented into the major platforms and the majority of online conversation feels increasingly negative."
9. "Loud noises. Music in restaurants, especially if it's really loud. Yelling and/or screaming. Loud vehicles. To be fair, I've always disliked loud noise, but it's like it wounds my soul now."
10. "Going out."
"I hate it so much. I thought I was an extrovert but it just turns out I usually just got drunk when I went out." –u/Educational_Buy6826
11. "How expensive groceries are." –u/ineedalltheadviceplz
"How expensive it is just to live. My family has a pretty good life, we make ends meet. But it’s just gotten unreal." –u/Silver_Can_7856
12. "Crowds man. Gimme a few chill people but hundreds of people all together is a big ol nope."
13. "How much some of my peers use their age to excuse their closemindedness."
"'But my life experience means I know best! At least that’s what my parents always used as justification…'"