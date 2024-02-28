Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    16 Things We Believed Or Were Told As Kids That Turned Out To Be Complete And Utter BS

    "Quicksand is a legitimate danger to my life."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We're told a lot of things when we're young, whether it's by our parents, teachers, and friends – or by films, books, and TV shows. When we grow up, however, we realise that some of it is utter nonsense.

    Columbia Pictures

    Well, u/Murky-Razzmatazz-393 recently asked r/AskReddit, "What's a thing you believed as a kid that you now realize is completely false?", and we thought we'd share some of the best responses.

    1. "Cars don't start if your seatbelt isn't buckled. I then told this same lie to my children, it works a treat lol."

    u/Royal_Confidence24

    2. "If you eat a watermelon seed then a watermelon will grow inside of you."

    u/ONEofWON

    NBC

    3. "That quicksand is a legitimate danger to my life."

    u/Taters0290

    "This. And boulders, mountain lions, billy goats, octopuses, sharks, and falling pianos..."

    u/Of_Mice_And_Meese

    4. "My dad told me it was illegal to turn the interior/overhead lights on in the car while you or somebody else is driving."

    u/PetiteBustyMyra

    5. "There's a special dye in the pool that will turn the water purple if you pee in it."

    u/so_illogical

    FX

    6. "That adults knew what they were doing. We're all just trying to make ends meet, navigating this strange world to the best of our abilities."

    u/DreamyMeats


    7. "The moon is following me everywhere."

    u/Tiny_Landscape_8350

    Netflix

    8. "If you work hard, study in school, and get good grades, you'll get a decent paying job and be able to have a somewhat stable lifestyle."

    u/SlackPriestess

    9. "That when I was an adult I'd have all the time in the world."

    u/Maso_TGN

    10. "Women get pregnant after hugging a man."

    u/Ferociouspenguin718

    Fox

    11. "That I could dig to China."

    u/ZapRowsdowerlegend

    12. "The pee is stored in the balls."

    u/usually_surly

    13. "Don't get me started on Sea Monkeys."

    u/cuntofmontecrisco

    Netflix

    14. "Know a lot of parents who were fooling their kids into believing that the bell ringing from the icecream truck ment that it was sold out."

    u/Pale_Nobody428

    15. "That whenever I swallowed bubblegum, it would pile up in my stomach and eventually kill me."

    u/bacon_reese

    16. "That carrots help you see in the dark."

    casualgem30

    H/T to u/Murky-Razzmatazz-393 and r/AskReddit for having the convo!

    What's something you believed as a kid that turned out not to be true? Let us know in the comments below!

    Thumbnail credits: NBC, Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, Warner Bros., Fox