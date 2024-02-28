16 Things We Believed Or Were Told As Kids That Turned Out To Be Complete And Utter BS

We're told a lot of things when we're young, whether it's by our parents, teachers, and friends – or by films, books, and TV shows. When we grow up, however, we realise that some of it is utter nonsense.
Well, u/Murky-Razzmatazz-393 recently asked r/AskReddit, "What's a thing you believed as a kid that you now realize is completely false?", and we thought we'd share some of the best responses.
1. "Cars don't start if your seatbelt isn't buckled. I then told this same lie to my children, it works a treat lol."
3. "That quicksand is a legitimate danger to my life."
"This. And boulders, mountain lions, billy goats, octopuses, sharks, and falling pianos..."
4. "My dad told me it was illegal to turn the interior/overhead lights on in the car while you or somebody else is driving."
5. "There's a special dye in the pool that will turn the water purple if you pee in it."
6. "That adults knew what they were doing. We're all just trying to make ends meet, navigating this strange world to the best of our abilities."
8. "If you work hard, study in school, and get good grades, you'll get a decent paying job and be able to have a somewhat stable lifestyle."
14. "Know a lot of parents who were fooling their kids into believing that the bell ringing from the icecream truck ment that it was sold out."
15. "That whenever I swallowed bubblegum, it would pile up in my stomach and eventually kill me."
