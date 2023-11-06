Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us The Best Opening Movie Scenes You've Seen

That Up montage was beautiful but so so sad.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

The opening scene of a film is mightily important. We naturally make judgements immediately and a good, engaging opening can perfectly set a film up.

Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

So, we want to hear the best opening movie scenes you've ever seen.

Did that Up opening scene blow you away?

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictues

Or did the start of Scream perfectly set the tone?

Dimension Films

Maybe the Jaws opening scene made you tense AF?

Universal Pictures

Or perhaps you loved the start of The Dark Knight?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Whatever it is, we want to know your favourite opening scene of all time and why you loved it. Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.