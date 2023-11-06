Tell Us The Best Opening Movie Scenes You've Seen

Community·Posted on 6 Nov 2023Tell Us The Best Opening Movie Scenes You've SeenThat Up montage was beautiful but so so sad.by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink The opening scene of a film is mightily important. We naturally make judgements immediately and a good, engaging opening can perfectly set a film up. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing So, we want to hear the best opening movie scenes you've ever seen. Did that Up opening scene blow you away? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictues Or did the start of Scream perfectly set the tone? Dimension Films Maybe the Jaws opening scene made you tense AF? Universal Pictures Or perhaps you loved the start of The Dark Knight? Warner Bros. Pictures Whatever it is, we want to know your favourite opening scene of all time and why you loved it. Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.