Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "I'm Not A Crier But That Movie Destroyed My Soul" – 36 Movies That We Were Not Expecting To Ugly Cry At, But Did

    "I left the theatre in absolute shambles."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Whether a "kids" movie hits you in the feels, or what you perceive as a rom-com turns out to be a tear-jerker – we're not always prepared for the sobbing that will incur when we chuck a film on.

    NBC

    So, here are 36 movies that made people cry far more than they thought they would:

    1. Spider-Man No Way Home

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "I don't cry at many films, but I did at Spider-Man No Way Home. The reason it made me cry so much was at the end when they didn't remember him. That's always been one of my biggest fears I suppose."

    imogensale

    "That ending was too tragic and just ruined the whole thing. I don't think Peter is even 18 and he's already lost everything and everyone. Comic-Peter never had it that rough."

    b_mg

    Here's that emotional ending:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    2. Hocus Pocus

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "IDK if I'm alone in this but I used to CRY for the cat at the end. Sure he's reuniting with his sister and skipping off to the afterlife but I couldn't make the connection between that and the cat sort of deflating."

    emazinggrace12

    Watch that sad moment here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. The Perks of Being a Wallflower

    Summit Entertainment

    "I hadn't read the book and thought it was gonna be a nice little indie teen flick. I left the theatre in absolute shambles."

    pigbaby

    Watch Charlie's devastating breakdown:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    4. Bicentennial Man

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "I've never met anyone else who even remembers it? I cried so hard. It brings up so many issues about AI and empathy."

    d4979c4387

    Watch the sadness scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    5. Dreamgirls

    DreamWorks Pictures

    "The ending, where they bring back Effie and she’s singing to her daughter makes me cry every time. Happy tears though!"

    wherescarldo

    Here's the ending of Dreamgirls:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    6. Big Hero 6

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "This film fucking destroyed me. I’ve only ever seen it the once."

    judyh4fde4532d

    Check out this emotional scene from Big Hero 6:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    7. Turner and Hooch

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "It's the first movie I really remember sobbing to. It tried so hard to have a bittersweet ending, and in a way, it did, but every movie where an animal gets hurt or dies is always going to attract the most sadness!"

    emaloub

    8. Knocked up

    Universal Pictures

    "So when I was about seven months pregnant with my first son I went to see Knocked Up. It was funny until the end when the birth scene came on. Now I had seen plenty of births in person and on video before but the fact that everyone was audibly disgusted and laughing about something I would be doing in eight short weeks, I lost it. 

    I just silently wept for the rest of the movie. At the end when the lights came on this lady walked by and said 'oh this movie was not a good idea for her!'"

    fakefattrusty

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    9. Finding Dory

    Walt Disney Studios Pictures

    "It had me SOBBING at that part toward the end. I went with a family I babysit for and the youngest leaned over and asked me to open a starburst for him while I had tears pouring down my face."

    doihearmargaritassss

    Here's Dory finding her parents:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    10. Crazy Rich Asians

    Warner Bros.

    "The part where Rachel finally stands up to Nick's mother had me in pieces, while my boyfriend sat on the couch next to me not understanding where it was all coming from. She deserves better than Nick to be honest."

    mimires190

    Here's Rachel standing up to Nick's mum:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    11. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

    Universal Pictures

    "There was NO indication that the main plot point would have happened. I cried the whole damn time the first time I saw it in theatres, it was so embarrassing."

    kayleighjackson78

    Watch that emotional scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    12. About Time

    Universal Pictures

    "It's one of the greatest ‘romcom-family dramas’ I’ve ever seen. The last walk with his father literally ruined me in every way."

    riccikalish

    Here's the super sad scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    13. Hook

    TriStar Pictures

    "The scene where young Peter goes back to see his family, only to discover they've had another baby, absolutely WRECKS me. I cried about it as an eight-year-old, and I cry about it now."

    rtw86

    14. Encanto

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "I cried watching Encanto, especially the scene when the grandma is left to fend for her triplets by herself. Plus, the song 'Dos Oruguitas' is SO beautiful, especially if you know the meaning."

    urcrazy

    "Dos Oruguitas":

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    15. Remember Me

    Summit Entertainment

    "I'm not a crier but that movie destroyed my soul."

    taylormae927

    Here's the end scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    16. Brave

    Walt Disney Studios Pictures

    "I was not prepared for the absolute mess watching Brave reduced me to. In the cinema, in front of loads of kids and parents who didn’t have one leaky eye between them, I was a total wreck from start to finish. 

    I was so bad my daughter, five/six at the time, said she never wanted to go to the cinema with me again! Now it’s a joke we share and whenever a kids film comes on, it’s a mad rush to pretend to switch over in case I lose it again."

    lizm75

    Watch the sad Brave scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    17. One Day

    Universal Pictures

    "It was supposed to be a silly romantic movie. The end gutted me."

    elbo178

    Watch the end scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    18. The Intern

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "One film I never thought could make me cry was The Intern. His little routine in the evenings before bed and in the morning when he’s getting ready for the day, all alone, made me think of my grandpa. 

    Once a brilliant man who was always busy, now he suffers from Alzheimer’s and has trouble staying on track without help. I don’t know exactly what did it but I was sat on the sofa just crying for a big part of the film."

    cerealkillerm

    Here's the video CV scene from The Intern

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    19. Bridget Jones's Diary

    United International Pictures / Universal Pictures

    "When she finds out Hugh Grant's character has been cheating on her after being humiliated at the party, and then the other woman starts commenting on Bridget's weight. 

    I watched that movie when being messed about by a guy and cried my eyes out despite having seen it 100s of times. Thankfully the rest of the movie takes you with it and joy is restored. Yes, I know there are issues, but honestly, Bridget will always hold a special place in my heart."

    cuteclcactus91

    20. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "Mr Diggory's devastated wail makes me cry. Every. Single. Time. I love the HP movies and books probably more than my kids did, so I take that scene personally as a parent."

    saltyspice75

    You can watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    21. Coco

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "Coco and Miguel's duet of 'Remember Me' made me weep in the theatre. I'm tearing up a little now thinking about it."

    p1nkl3m0n4d3

    Watch their duet here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    22. Dog

    United Artists Releasing

    "I recently saw it and it was not what I expected at all. I had more than one moment with tears, and so did my kiddo."

    rvinson926

    Check out the trailer for Dog here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    23. Inside Out

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "It's the only movie that has made me cry in theatres! Seeing Riley cry at the end and tell her parents she was sad while trying not to be really reminded me of how I felt as a child dealing with depression."

    rockieroad

    24. Then Came You

    Shout! Studios

    "I clicked on it because Asa Butterfield was in the thumbnail thingy on Netflix (this was after Sex ED S2)... I live for sad movies but holy fuck I didn't prepare for this one to hit this hard."

    momo30700

    Here's Calvin's hospital scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    25. The Lord of the Rings

    New Line Cinema

    "Pippin singing over the sight of Faramir leading a doomed charge against the enemy after Faramir's father said he wished Faramir had died instead of Boromir."

    mikefalkstrom

    "I recently went to see the Two Towers anniversary screening and even though I’ve seen it a billion times before, Sam’s monologue at the end gets me every. Single. Time. 'What do we believe in, Sam?' 'That there’s some good left in the world, Mr Frodo, and it’s worth fighting for'."

    eklimen

    Watch Pippin's song here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    26. Million Dollar Baby

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I saw it in the theatres based on great reviews and a promising trailer, and I thought it was going to be a normal rag-to-riches feel-good sports story, so the sudden change in the story hit me like a ton of bricks. I was sad for like two days afterwards."

    axj66

    27. Frozen

    Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures

    "I cry every time I hear 'Do you wanna build a snowman?' Poor Anna! Her parents got killed and her best friend, sister, and only family left shuts her off? That's traumatic for a child!"

    harmonyravens03

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    28. Dear John

    Lionsgate

    "I thought it was some romantic feel good movie about a college girl and a soldier. John reading the letter to his father made me ugly cry."

    s463b03bd4

    Here's that emotional scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    29. Wreck It Ralph

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "I've seen it dozens of times at this point, but every time Ralph falls into the volcano saying the bad guy affirmation and holding Vanellope's metal... Sobs."

    turkeyinacan

    Here's that volcano scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    30. Life is Beautiful

    Cecchi Gori Group

    "You know there's going to be some serious stuff as a WW2 story, but I expected it to be light because of Roberto Benigni. But the final scene he had with his son had me gasping for air I was crying so much."

    trilingualmom

    31. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    Universal Pictures

    "I didn’t expect to be sad over a dinosaur being left on the edge of the island, watching everyone else get to safety before dying. I cried so damn hard lol."

    overtherainbow22

    Here's the end scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    32. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "The whole ending where Sharon says 'oh I hope nobody got hurt' knowing exactly what really happened. I watched this on my birthday and ruined my make-up."

    steinbeck32

    33. Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

    Lionsgate

    "I watched it because one of my kids wanted to see it. I thought it was a cute kids movie about two kids who play pranks on their new school because the administration was so evil. When you find out what happens at the end, WTF? I was totally not expecting that and couldn't stop crying."

    joanne3482

    Here's the trailer:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    34. Atonement

    Universal Pictures

    "I hadn't read the book, but I knew it was a period drama and would probably be emotional at times. That ending was something else though. What a gut punch. And the revelations just kept coming and I just kept sobbing. Fantastic film though."

    yougotterotter

    Here's the final scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    35. In America

    Fox Searchlight Pictures

    "It’s about a family of Irish immigrants who move to NY, and it makes me sob uncontrollably every time I watch it. Specifically the Desperado scene, and 'say goodbye to Frankie, Dad.' Buckets of tears."

    rhettbutler

    Watch the Desperado scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    36. The Art of Racing In The Rain

    20th Century Fox

    "I don't think I've ever cried so hard during the movie. Sobbed for half an hour after it finished."

    s4c5713a63

    Watch a clip here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    What movie unexpectedly had you sobbing? Let us know in the comments below!