"I'm Not A Crier But That Movie Destroyed My Soul" – 36 Movies That We Were Not Expecting To Ugly Cry At, But Did"I left the theatre in absolute shambles." Whether a "kids" movie hits you in the feels, or what you perceive as a rom-com turns out to be a tear-jerker – we're not always prepared for the sobbing that will incur when we chuck a film on. So, here are 36 movies that made people cry far more than they thought they would: 1. Spider-Man No Way Home Sony Pictures Releasing "I don't cry at many films, but I did at Spider-Man No Way Home. The reason it made me cry so much was at the end when they didn't remember him. That's always been one of my biggest fears I suppose."—imogensale"That ending was too tragic and just ruined the whole thing. I don't think Peter is even 18 and he's already lost everything and everyone. Comic-Peter never had it that rough."—b_mg Here's that emotional ending: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 2. Hocus Pocus Buena Vista Pictures Distribution "IDK if I'm alone in this but I used to CRY for the cat at the end. Sure he's reuniting with his sister and skipping off to the afterlife but I couldn't make the connection between that and the cat sort of deflating."—emazinggrace12 Watch that sad moment here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 3. The Perks of Being a Wallflower Summit Entertainment "I hadn't read the book and thought it was gonna be a nice little indie teen flick. I left the theatre in absolute shambles."—pigbaby Watch Charlie's devastating breakdown: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 4. Bicentennial Man Buena Vista Pictures Distribution "I've never met anyone else who even remembers it? I cried so hard. It brings up so many issues about AI and empathy."—d4979c4387 Watch the sadness scene here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 5. Dreamgirls DreamWorks Pictures "The ending, where they bring back Effie and she’s singing to her daughter makes me cry every time. Happy tears though!"—wherescarldo Here's the ending of Dreamgirls: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 6. Big Hero 6 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "This film fucking destroyed me. I’ve only ever seen it the once."—judyh4fde4532d Check out this emotional scene from Big Hero 6: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 7. Turner and Hooch Buena Vista Pictures Distribution "It's the first movie I really remember sobbing to. It tried so hard to have a bittersweet ending, and in a way, it did, but every movie where an animal gets hurt or dies is always going to attract the most sadness!"—emaloub 8. Knocked up Universal Pictures "So when I was about seven months pregnant with my first son I went to see Knocked Up. It was funny until the end when the birth scene came on. Now I had seen plenty of births in person and on video before but the fact that everyone was audibly disgusted and laughing about something I would be doing in eight short weeks, I lost it. I just silently wept for the rest of the movie. At the end when the lights came on this lady walked by and said 'oh this movie was not a good idea for her!'"—fakefattrusty Watch the scene here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 9. Finding Dory Walt Disney Studios Pictures "It had me SOBBING at that part toward the end. I went with a family I babysit for and the youngest leaned over and asked me to open a starburst for him while I had tears pouring down my face."—doihearmargaritassss Here's Dory finding her parents: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 10. Crazy Rich Asians Warner Bros. "The part where Rachel finally stands up to Nick's mother had me in pieces, while my boyfriend sat on the couch next to me not understanding where it was all coming from. She deserves better than Nick to be honest."—mimires190 Here's Rachel standing up to Nick's mum: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 11. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Universal Pictures "There was NO indication that the main plot point would have happened. I cried the whole damn time the first time I saw it in theatres, it was so embarrassing."—kayleighjackson78 Watch that emotional scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 12. About Time Universal Pictures "It's one of the greatest ‘romcom-family dramas’ I’ve ever seen. The last walk with his father literally ruined me in every way."—riccikalish Here's the super sad scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 13. Hook TriStar Pictures "The scene where young Peter goes back to see his family, only to discover they've had another baby, absolutely WRECKS me. I cried about it as an eight-year-old, and I cry about it now."—rtw86 14. Encanto Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "I cried watching Encanto, especially the scene when the grandma is left to fend for her triplets by herself. Plus, the song 'Dos Oruguitas' is SO beautiful, especially if you know the meaning."—urcrazy "Dos Oruguitas": View this video on YouTube youtube.com 15. Remember Me Summit Entertainment "I'm not a crier but that movie destroyed my soul."—taylormae927 Here's the end scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 16. Brave Walt Disney Studios Pictures "I was not prepared for the absolute mess watching Brave reduced me to. In the cinema, in front of loads of kids and parents who didn’t have one leaky eye between them, I was a total wreck from start to finish. I was so bad my daughter, five/six at the time, said she never wanted to go to the cinema with me again! Now it’s a joke we share and whenever a kids film comes on, it’s a mad rush to pretend to switch over in case I lose it again."—lizm75 Watch the sad Brave scene here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 17. One Day Universal Pictures "It was supposed to be a silly romantic movie. The end gutted me."—elbo178 Watch the end scene here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 18. The Intern Warner Bros. Pictures "One film I never thought could make me cry was The Intern. His little routine in the evenings before bed and in the morning when he’s getting ready for the day, all alone, made me think of my grandpa. Once a brilliant man who was always busy, now he suffers from Alzheimer’s and has trouble staying on track without help. I don’t know exactly what did it but I was sat on the sofa just crying for a big part of the film."—cerealkillerm Here's the video CV scene from The Intern View this video on YouTube youtube.com 19. Bridget Jones's Diary United International Pictures / Universal Pictures "When she finds out Hugh Grant's character has been cheating on her after being humiliated at the party, and then the other woman starts commenting on Bridget's weight. I watched that movie when being messed about by a guy and cried my eyes out despite having seen it 100s of times. Thankfully the rest of the movie takes you with it and joy is restored. Yes, I know there are issues, but honestly, Bridget will always hold a special place in my heart."—cuteclcactus91 20. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Warner Bros. Pictures "Mr Diggory's devastated wail makes me cry. Every. Single. Time. I love the HP movies and books probably more than my kids did, so I take that scene personally as a parent."—saltyspice75 You can watch the scene here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 21. Coco Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Coco and Miguel's duet of 'Remember Me' made me weep in the theatre. I'm tearing up a little now thinking about it."—p1nkl3m0n4d3 Watch their duet here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 22. Dog United Artists Releasing "I recently saw it and it was not what I expected at all. I had more than one moment with tears, and so did my kiddo."—rvinson926 Check out the trailer for Dog here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 23. Inside Out Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "It's the only movie that has made me cry in theatres! Seeing Riley cry at the end and tell her parents she was sad while trying not to be really reminded me of how I felt as a child dealing with depression."—rockieroad 24. Then Came You Shout! Studios "I clicked on it because Asa Butterfield was in the thumbnail thingy on Netflix (this was after Sex ED S2)... I live for sad movies but holy fuck I didn't prepare for this one to hit this hard."—momo30700 Here's Calvin's hospital scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 25. The Lord of the Rings New Line Cinema "Pippin singing over the sight of Faramir leading a doomed charge against the enemy after Faramir's father said he wished Faramir had died instead of Boromir."—mikefalkstrom"I recently went to see the Two Towers anniversary screening and even though I’ve seen it a billion times before, Sam’s monologue at the end gets me every. Single. Time. 'What do we believe in, Sam?' 'That there’s some good left in the world, Mr Frodo, and it’s worth fighting for'."—eklimen Watch Pippin's song here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 26. Million Dollar Baby Warner Bros. Pictures "I saw it in the theatres based on great reviews and a promising trailer, and I thought it was going to be a normal rag-to-riches feel-good sports story, so the sudden change in the story hit me like a ton of bricks. I was sad for like two days afterwards."—axj66 27. Frozen Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures "I cry every time I hear 'Do you wanna build a snowman?' Poor Anna! Her parents got killed and her best friend, sister, and only family left shuts her off? That's traumatic for a child!"—harmonyravens03 Watch the scene here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 28. Dear John Lionsgate "I thought it was some romantic feel good movie about a college girl and a soldier. John reading the letter to his father made me ugly cry."—s463b03bd4 Here's that emotional scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 29. Wreck It Ralph Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "I've seen it dozens of times at this point, but every time Ralph falls into the volcano saying the bad guy affirmation and holding Vanellope's metal... Sobs."—turkeyinacan Here's that volcano scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 30. Life is Beautiful Cecchi Gori Group "You know there's going to be some serious stuff as a WW2 story, but I expected it to be light because of Roberto Benigni. But the final scene he had with his son had me gasping for air I was crying so much."—trilingualmom 31. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Universal Pictures "I didn’t expect to be sad over a dinosaur being left on the edge of the island, watching everyone else get to safety before dying. I cried so damn hard lol."—overtherainbow22 Here's the end scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 32. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Sony Pictures Releasing "The whole ending where Sharon says 'oh I hope nobody got hurt' knowing exactly what really happened. I watched this on my birthday and ruined my make-up."—steinbeck32 33. Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Lionsgate "I watched it because one of my kids wanted to see it. I thought it was a cute kids movie about two kids who play pranks on their new school because the administration was so evil. When you find out what happens at the end, WTF? I was totally not expecting that and couldn't stop crying."—joanne3482 Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 34. Atonement Universal Pictures "I hadn't read the book, but I knew it was a period drama and would probably be emotional at times. That ending was something else though. What a gut punch. And the revelations just kept coming and I just kept sobbing. Fantastic film though."—yougotterotter Here's the final scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 35. In America Fox Searchlight Pictures "It’s about a family of Irish immigrants who move to NY, and it makes me sob uncontrollably every time I watch it. Specifically the Desperado scene, and 'say goodbye to Frankie, Dad.' Buckets of tears."—rhettbutler Watch the Desperado scene: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 36. The Art of Racing In The Rain 20th Century Fox "I don't think I've ever cried so hard during the movie. The Art of Racing In The Rain 20th Century Fox "I don't think I've ever cried so hard during the movie. Sobbed for half an hour after it finished."—s4c5713a63 Watch a clip here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com