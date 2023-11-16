Skip To Content
    "I Streaked In Front Of Half A Dozen Cops Making A Drug Bust" – 19 Incredibly Silly And Stupid Things People Have Done

    "Turns out touching your c*ck after handling fresh habaneros is not a good idea."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Doing silly and stupid things is part of being humans – in fact, we're really quite good at it. However, if we can't laugh at ourselves, what can we do?

    Fox

    Well, recently people were sharing their silliest stories, so here are 19 of the stupidest things we've done:

    1. "I got my arm stuck in my automatic car window."

    Warner Bros.

    "Yes, my other hand was free, and no, my brain did not recognise this in time. I ended up with a giant bruise around my forearm for weeks."

    wittymoon36

    2. "I put my thumb on a display car's lighter to see if it was hot after I pressed it."

    Paramount Pictures

    "The bandage I had for a week confirmed it."

    hobbitgirl96

    3. "I drove with two shot brakes and a leaking brake line."

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "It was grinding for a while and then it stopped I thought it was just one brake, nope both rear brakes."

    vokesemily6

    4. "When I was 12 I was at the lake with my family. We were jumping off the boat into the cove."

    CBS

    "I stood on the railing, getting ready to jump off, but I didn’t have great balance so I was half standing/crouched on the boat railing and I pushed off on the swivel chair. Obviously, the chair moved, I lost balance, tried throwing myself into the water and only got to the railing. 

    The upper half of my body went over and plunged into the water. The lower half of my body was above water, my foot was somehow tangled in the boat railing, and I was hanging by my foot. 

    I was able to untangle myself but I really hurt my foot so my uncle had to fireman carry me back to the campsite (about a half mile uphill) and my parents drove me 45 minutes to the closest hospital. I insisted on staying at the lake so I was on crutches for a week."

    erindanielle14

    5. "When I was in high school (late 2000s/early 2010s), my mum left me in the car alone while she ducked into work for a bit."

    ABC

    "I got bored and fiddled with things as one does. I looked at the cigarette lighter and was like huh. I wonder if it works. I pressed it in and then it clicked after some time so I pulled it out. it didn't look hot so I pressed my thumb right on it to check if it was. The sound of my skin sizzling and letting off steam like a fresh burger party on a hot grill haunts me to this day."

    n48656c421

    6. "This was a few months ago – I'm 27. We live on the outskirts of town in a farmhouse type of setup, and we sometimes store grain in a space just outside the kitchen."

    BET

    "Because it's a rural area, we sometimes get field mice. My dog was chasing a small mouse one day and I had just finished the second season of Yellow Jackets where one of the girls had a pet mouse. 

    I also love Disney movies. For some reason I thought I could pick up this wild creature and make a little friend like a Disney Princess. I picked it up and it immediately turned around and bit me, it hurt a LOT. I'm someone who people often describe as overly cautious and practical so I'm not sure what prompted it."

    n48656c421


    7. "Went for a piss after cutting up some habaneros, forgetting to wash my hands first."

    NBC

    "Turns out touching your cock after handling fresh habaneros is not a good idea."

    solongandthanksforallthefish1

    8. "I streaked in front of half a dozen cops making a drug bust (it was 3am in my home city, and I was streaking for a bet through some fountains."

    HBO

    "The coppers being there was just an unfortunate coincidence."

    solongandthanksforallthefish1

    9. "My Pomeranian climbed on my lap during a zoom meeting & accidentally switched on the mic without me realising it."

    BET

    "There was a really vile person in the room who was trying to derail everything and trying to oust my partner and me from the project and the subsequent revenues. I just couldn't take it anymore and said, out loud: 'Why do you have to be such an absolute C***!' – Immediate silence in the meeting and I realised my mic had been turned on. Wanted to DIE!!!"

    jacq74accs

    10. "Me and a group of friends went to Branson, MO for a week-long vacation in 2020."

    Disney+

    "Around that time I was having some pretty bad anxiety and I heard CBD was helpful. I decided to try it out, and so I went to a dispensary (I didn't do much research) and I walked out with what I thought were CBD gummies.

    As you can guess – they weren't CBD. I've never taken any drug that wasn't prescribed in my entire life and I accidentally ate a whole gummy... The recommended dose was like 1/8th of a single gummy... Yeah, it was wild. 

    I tried to sleep it off which made me panic even more because it felt like I was in the Adam Sandler movie Click and time kept rewinding. Definitely okay with not doing it again, but looking back it was actually pretty funny and my friends got a really good laugh out of it too."

    puertorican

    11. "When I was little my dad dared me to jump from the top of one bunk bed to another one facing it when he came to pick me up from camp."

    New Line Cinema

    "I tried but my foot got caught and I went straight down face first. There was a lot of blood."

    tiger24_____

    12. "I walked into a street sign and gave myself a pretty nasty black eye."

    Paramount Plus

    "I was walking and talking with my friend so my head wasn't facing forward, it was off to the side looking at my friend. Because of that, I wasn't looking at what was in front of me. I turned my head back around and *boom* I turned it right into a street sign."

    flyerboy6

    13. "When I was a kid I took a bite out of an old block eraser because I thought it was a caramel candy."

    MTV

    "I swear to god, I STILL taste that odious dirty, rubbery thing, decades later."

    applesauceandchops

    14. "I was in a long-distance relationship in my 20s."

    NBC

    "We thought we'd engage in some kinky sexting to keep things spicy. Well, one of my more descriptive responses accidentally was also sent to my boss (don't ask me how – I'd had a few glasses of wine, but to this day IDK how).

    Thankfully, I explained the situation in one of the most awkward conversations of my life, and was subject to much piss-taking in the following weeks." 

    casualgem30

    15. "Making kebabs one time and wanted to try a piece of chicken that just came off the grill."

    Netflix

    "Not sure why it didn’t occur to me that the skewer would be screaming hot, but I put the whole piece of chicken in my mouth and closed my lips right around the skewer! 

    I burnt the bejesus out of my whole mouth! I’m talking about layers upon layers of skin off my lips, tongue, and the inside of my mouth. Took me a while to heal from that one."

    jmacxjr

    16. "I once broke my arm by falling off my bed while putting clean sheets on."

    Comedy Central

    "I lost my balance and threw back my hands to break my fall, landing on my right arm and managing to break it in two different places."

    padawanryan

    17. "I once broke my arm because I thought I could cartwheel off a two-foot deck. Spoiler alert: I could not."

    HBO

    "The worst part is, I had a Spice Girl's concert to go to the next night and I obviously could not go."

    v_zerda

    18. "I once lost my phone, and I was in a total panic as to where it could be."

    Netflix

    "I was looking everywhere around my apartment and couldn't figure out where I would have lost it. Finally, I decided that maybe it was under my bed, so I turned on the flashlight on my phone to look for my phone."

    padawanryan

    19. "Once after grilling some chicken, I was kicking things on the way in with the plate in my hand screaming 'Hyah!'"

    CBS

    "Well, I accidentally dropped half the chicken and had to tell my wife 'So I was playing ‘Hyah’ and dropped my chicken.'"

    ryana4764f34c6

    What's the silliest thing you've ever done? Let us know in the comments below!