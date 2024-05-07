People Are Angry At The Met Gala Looks, Here's What They're Saying
"Every man in a boring ass suit should be herded into a separate room with only crayons and juice boxes."
It's that time of year again, when people flock to Twitter to judge and criticise the looks of celebs in expensive clothes because, well, that's what we do best!
how i look tweeting the #MetGala looks are ugly pic.twitter.com/C8WusforTc— SITA (@raspberhrriies) May 6, 2024
The usual *theme* of celebs not sticking to the theme was very much present again, mixed in with a lot of annoyance at 'boring' looks. While there were certain celebs whose outfits were dragged, men wearing plain suits garnered a LOT of the anger.
Everyone arriving at twitter to start judging outfits #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/0qjWfJznvk— Alex (@alexr_241) May 6, 2024
1.
I woulda pulled up in this and I promise u it probably woulda been better than the rest of this carpet #MetGala pic.twitter.com/A4g2oNmtSB— michelle (@michallaire) May 6, 2024
2.
ZENDAYA WE NEED YOU… THE CARPET IS SERIOUSLY GIVING US NOTHING ✨ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/X27zfEkpf2— Honor (@gh0stblondie) May 6, 2024
3.
GARDEN of time and not a single flower in sight #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BgzYg7XjBq— Rory | TTPD era 🖋️ (@riverrvixenss) May 6, 2024
4.
ME TRYING TO SEE THE THEME THIS YEAR??!?? LIKE WHERE IS THE REAWAKENING FASHION?!?!? GARDEN OF TIME?!?!? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oosENoTUlh— 𝒘. 🤍 (@omgwashhh) May 6, 2024
5.
me trying to get into men wearing boring basic suits and tuxes on the #MetGala carpet pic.twitter.com/mGU1fRCS9B— A.J. (@ajhisnandez) May 6, 2024
6.
celebs having all the money in the world and somehow still failing miserably at all red carpets events. that shit takes talent too #metgala pic.twitter.com/ZAAmueQ3It— ʀ ִ ࣪𖤐 (@rainbowave_) May 6, 2024
7.
I swear every man in a boring ass suit should be herded into a separate room with only crayons and juice boxes I’m so series #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nVnCIMIiuJ— Kayla Harrington (@oh_kayx) May 6, 2024
8.
why do they keep inviting james corden back? #metgala pic.twitter.com/jO8kbXtFga— Rachael (@markruffaloTD) May 6, 2024
9.
Another year of men not following the theme and appearing like this.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/SdJ8onscux— ray (@styledinred) May 6, 2024
10.
now why are the influencers outdoing celebrities … #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/y7tOQ6BM5y— Carolyn (@CweenCarolyn) May 6, 2024
11.
Why is everyone playing it safe i thought this was the #MetGala not vanity fair party pic.twitter.com/75FWUFgvhI— k (@cuntyblink__) May 6, 2024
12.
god help me I hate every outfit so far #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8wWrLxS1lY— nounours ♡｡° (@matchagrlie) May 6, 2024
13.
The #MetGala so far: pic.twitter.com/bDvh2kfqMK— ᴄʜʀɪꜱᵀᴼᴾᴴᴱᴿᵣₑₑᵥₑₛ (@chrismarrquez) May 6, 2024
14.
Me when everyone shows up at the Met gala in florals bc they took the theme “garden of time“ too literally. pic.twitter.com/2LUl1k1OiZ— andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) May 6, 2024
15.
don’t think i can take another beige outfit #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZLFtnkaD92— bella (@babsalots) May 6, 2024
16.
These rich people not making being rich look fun anymore. Where’s the GLAMOUR ✨ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iWr5TkPACz— Hopeful AF (@CarterJahad) May 6, 2024
17.
why does rita ora look like she just climbed out of a swamp 😭 #Metgala pic.twitter.com/PL6OQPSCig— declan (@idkdeclan) May 6, 2024
18.
it’s giving TOPSHOP #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Qwxsj9YOqf— Honor (@gh0stblondie) May 6, 2024
19.
The warblers have come a long way. #MetGala2024 #MetGala #glee pic.twitter.com/4RZggyivI1— BrandonRogers:) (@Brand0nRogers) May 6, 2024
20.
She is SUPPOSED to be a fashion guru, an icon and she DISAPPOINTS every year!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/f9JjCGfV6i— F¡thola (@fithola) May 6, 2024
21.
celebrities when they heard the #MetGala theme was “garden” for some reason: pic.twitter.com/LLPyTMDaiG— kayla (@jadedkayla) May 6, 2024
What were your main gripes with the Met Gala this year? Let us know in the comments below!
Thumbnail credits: NBC, A24, Fox, 20th Century Studios