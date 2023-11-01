    "Some Kid Stabbed Another Kid Over A Vape" – 16 Wild And Ridiculous Stories From When We Were At School

    "It turned out he wasn’t really a teacher, just a random man."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    School is a pretty wild time, and a lot of funny, silly, or kinda ridiculous things occur throughout our time there.

    Netflix

    Well, I recently asked the BuzzFeed Community for their wildest school stories, and here are some of the best ones:

    1. "Some boys in my class were caught doing beer enemas in a van in the school parking lot."

    BET

    "Apparently, taking beer up your butthole makes you drunker faster."

    annem4e39bbc9d

    2. "My best friend and I used to eat lunch in the library during sophomore year because we both were very shy."

    ABC

    "The librarian would always come over and say hi and talk to us for a few minutes. One day we heard a noise behind us between the shelves and the librarian went to ingratiate. Turns out it was two other students having sex! We had to skip our next period to talk to the principal. They both got expelled."

    hoped407afcd59

    3. "Some kid stabbed another kid over a vape my freshman year of high school."

    BBC One

    lesbianfly

    4. "Politics trip to DC in sixth form (16/17 y/o), me, my friend, and a couple of others managed to buy 3L of vodka using a borrowed ID."

    HBO

    "We get back to the hotel, sneak out, to roam the streets. Once we were back my mate passed out (asleep) and pissed himself – so I take it upon myself to colour his whole face and body in green permanent marker. The next day the teachers take us to see the US Constitution, he's all green and we both have to run to the toilets to throw up." 

    casualgem30

    5. "In sixth form a bunch of guys tried to be gossip girl on Twitter, tweeting things like ‘if I get 20 retweets I’ll reveal who gave head in the art room’."

    The CW

    "The school found out and threatened to not do people's ucas so a bunch of girls had to go to a meeting with their parents where the headteacher read all the tweets."

    hanifahrahman

    6. "In school, we had just read and watched The Lord Of The Flies. If you’re not familiar with it, it’s about a bunch of boys stranded on an island after their plane crashes into the ocean."

    NBC

    "Chaos and violence ensue. For some reason, my eccentric teacher decided we should all have our own Lord Of The Flies experience in the woods behind our school the next day. Of course, one teacher is not sufficient to supervise twenty kids in the woods.

    Classmates brought things like perfume and flour to throw in other kids’ eyes, pillowcases filled with who knows what to thwack each other, and other stuff like that. It was a small private school, but I still don’t know why she thought that was a good idea, and, more importantly, why she didn’t get in any trouble (as far as I know)."

    aditson

    7. "So, in 7th grade, there was a class bully. We’ll call him Hugo. One day in gym class, Hugo thought it would be funny to 'pants' one of the other students"

    Universal Pictures

    "The gym teacher, who we’ll call Mr. Pelletier, was a pretty burly guy, saw Hugo do this, and, without hesitation, picked Hugo up into a fireman’s carry and dumped him headfirst into a trash barrel. 

    Hugo got up, and tried taking a few swings at Mr. Pelletier, Mr. Pelletier slammed him down to the ground and told him that if he took another swing, he would swing back. Hugo spent the rest of gym class pouting on the floor. 

    Hugo’s parents complained to the principal, but the principal sided with Mr. Pelletier, saying that Hugo got what he deserved. This was back in 1989. Obviously, if that happened today, Mr. Pelletier would probably be out of a job. But back then there were really no consequences for bullies, and I’m sure that Mr. Pelletier was fed up with it!

    By the way, I was the student who got 'pantsed'. I know that what Mr. Pelletier did was wrong, but to this day, he’s still my hero."

    jmacxjr

    8. "Loads of people stole the pig hearts we were dissecting in biology and there was a large and very disgusting heart fight in the bike sheds after school."

    NBC

    bendzialdowski

    9. "In my secondary school, there was a protest on the top field due to make-up being banned, I think most of the school was there and in PE there was only five of us."

    NBC

    eviedoggy69

    10. "In year eight we started off the year with this history teacher called Mr. Lister, and he was really odd and just made us copy out the books."

    NBC

    "He was really shifty every time anyone asked a history question. About a month in he was gone and it turned out he wasn’t really a teacher, just a random man."

    hanifahrahman

    11. "In junior high, we found out that two of our teachers were having extramarital affairs... With each other!"

    CBC Television

    "It was such a scandal, especially since we used to joke and kid about how they were so flirty with each other. Turns out we were more observant than we gave ourselves credit for. They were quietly 'relocated' after it all came out and actually announced their engagement."

    ravenbard

    12. "I did the final two years of high school in a new place, very rural."

    NBC

    "The school was more or less a square design with a small park-like area in the centre with a brick floor. One day some guys I knew had a prank they wanted me to witness and we went into the clear area in the center before classes started.

    One of my friends pulls out a short tube wrapped in duct tape and flings it straight up with all his might and the group runs like mad for the doors back into the building. 

    I follow and hear a loud explosion as I get inside. The item had been a shotgun shell with a marble taped to the primer. Needless to say, this was before CCTVs in school and no one was hurt so it was written off as a prank. I found out later this was not the first time they'd done it."

    wtravis000

    13. "I remember in my 9th-grade science class, we had a sub one day. During the last few minutes of class, she decided to check her email but forgot to turn off the Promethean screen."

    Netflix

    "I swear I saw her click on a photo of someone sucking a d*ck through a glory hole (maybe it was a spam email idk). The sub closes the email and goes 'What is the funny? What is the funny?'. Then all of a sudden, the bell rang. It was so sudden so I don’t think we could process it what we saw…"

    gold_dust_woman96

    14. "One time the school smelled really bad and it turned out this popular girl had explosive diarrhoea all down the stairs."

    Paramount Pictures

    hanifahrahman

    15. "In year nine or ten, our class stole a dog."

    Amazon Prime Video

    "There was a dog that was always in the front garden of this house next to our school. One day people from my class decided just to take it home for some reason – it was returned two days later." 

    adaenichi

    16. "Not-so-religious Jewish day school student here (HS class of 2025)."

    NBC

    "Here are some of mine:

    The Halloween/Picture Day mini-fire of 2019. (Grade 6)

    The anti-Semitic Instagram post made right before a basketball game by a dude from the opposing team. (Grade 10)

    The who-peed-in-the-ritual-handwashing-jug conversation. (Grade 10)

    The dude from another school who scratched a sw*tst*k* in a Siddur. (Earlier this year – Grade 11)"

    totaldramafanest2006

    What wild things happened while you were at school? Let us know in the comments below!

    Thumbnail credits: Netflix, NBC, Paramount Pictures, The CW