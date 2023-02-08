"I Spent Months Stalking Him" – 16 Characters That Were Custom Made For A Specific Actor

Often a casting process can be long and arduous. Sometimes, however, writers will know exactly who they want before they even begin or a stellar audition will cause a whole new character to be created.
So, here are 16 characters that were created with a specific actor in mind:
1.Ralph Fiennes as Monsieur Gustave in The Grand Budapest Hotel
Here's the prison scene:
2.Octavia Spencer as Zelda in The Shape of Water
Here's Zelda in The Shape of Water
3.Bill Murray as Bob Harris in Lost in Translation
Here's the scene where Bob and Charlotte meet:
4.John C. McGinley as Dr Cox in Scrubs
Watch some of the best of Dr Cox:
5.Aubrey Plaza as April in Parks and Recreation
Here's the best of April being mean:
6.Chris Pratt as Andy in Parks and Recreation
Here's the best of Andy:
7.Chris Colfer as Kurt in Glee
Watch the best of Kurt here:
8.Rebel Wilson as Brynn in Bridesmaids
Here's Rebel Wilson in Bridesmaids
9.Robin Williams as the Genie in Aladdin
Here's some of the Genie from Aladdin:
10.Jack Black as Dewey Finn in School of Rock
Here's Jack Black in School of Rock:
11.Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Check out the best of Gina:
12.Terry Crews as Terry in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Here's the best of Terry:
13.Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in TheAvengers
Watch some of the best of Nick Fury:
14.Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds in It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Watch the best of Frank:
15.Jorge Garcia as Hugo "Hurley" Reyes in Lost
Watch the best of Hugo here:
16.Ice Cube as Doughboy in Boyz n the Hood
You can see Ice Cube here:
When else has a role been written specifically for an actor? Let us know in the comments below!
