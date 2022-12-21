I Seem To Have Blocked Half Of These Ridiculous British News Stories From 2022 Out Of My Memory, And Reading Them Again Is Making Me Cry

The UK this year has felt like a conveyer belt of WTF news stories. We've had three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors (within four months), and two monarchs in one ridiculous year.
So, let's remind ourselves of some of the chaos that we've witnessed in the UK this year.
1.Let's begin with the new Education Minister giving the finger to protestors...
2.Then there was this unbelievably brazen speech by Rishi Sunak in Tunbridge Wells.
3.And who can forget this frankly ridiculous interview Suella Braverman gave?
4.We recently had Jeremy Clarkson's vile rant about Megan Markle that made its way into the tabloids.
5.Somehow we had a survival battle between a sitting Prime Minister and an iceberg lettuce. (Spoiler: the lettuce won).
6.We then had over-seer of a failed Covid response that lead to thousands of deaths, Matt Hancock, going on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
7.Then of course there was This Morning going full dystopia.
8.While this video didn't occur in 2022, it did resurface during our current Prime Minister's campaign.
9.We had Justice Secretary Dominic Raab accused of throwing tomatoes at his staff.
10.Then of course there was Suella Braverman's short journey to a migrant camp, arriving on a £3,500-an-hour military helicopter.
11.We had Jeremy Corbyn killing Margaret Thatcher on a version of the old video game Doom and, honestly, who can blame him?
12.A peek into our bizarre future showed a robot shutting down whilst being questioned in the House of Lords.
13.Back to ridiculous interviews, here's Nadine Dorries'.
14.We also had Jacob Rees-Mogg claiming a doomed Boris Johnson would stay in office for over 21 years.
15.We recently had this anti-strike, rat-obsessed tirade about the striking Royal Mail workers.
16.Not only did Matt Hancock go on a reality TV show, but he also wrote an unnecessary and self-indulgent book about being in charge of the pandemic response.
17.Back to Mogg – the MP who, in November, called abortion a "cult of death," publically stating his opposition to it in ANY case. Oh, and BTW, he's in the past admitted that his investment firm profited from pills used in abortions.
18.We had MP Vicky Ford talking nonsense and then being outed instantly.
19.Ah yes, then there was Centre Parcs saying they would kick out all their guests during the Queen's funeral, out of respect.
20.How about someone holding up a blank piece of paper and being told they would be arrested if they were going to write "Not My King" on it?
21.Finally, we had a member of parliament resign for watching porn in the House of Commons. Twice.
This is obviously not an exhaustive list, so, what are the stories you've found most bizarre/dystopian/outrageous from the UK this year? Let us know in the comments below!