    "Big Brother" Has Finally Returned, And The Internet Is Losing It's Sh*t – Here's What People Are Saying

    "Someone’s crying and another has had their suit case blown Big Brother is back babyyyyyyy."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1.

    Twitter: @CosminaAlice

    2.

    Twitter: @lookingforlewys

    3.

    Twitter: @nslwatson

    4.

    Twitter: @cstsher

    5.

    Twitter: @chrismegrath

    6.

    Twitter: @ConorClark

    7.

    Twitter: @tezdamn

    8.

    Twitter: @tinydavyq

    9.

    Twitter: @harrisonjbrock

    10.

    Twitter: @imshanereaction

    11.

    Twitter: @f6endii

    12.

    Twitter: @harrisonjbrock

    13.

    Twitter: @tommtthw

    14.

    Twitter: @janinessharon

    15.

    Twitter: @jamesliam_

    16.

    Twitter: @imshanereaction

    17.

    Twitter: @stephenwatsonnn

    18.

    Twitter: @SianThymes

    19.

    Twitter: @MN456782

    20.

    Twitter: @Dandanthesecond

    21.

    Twitter: @jasebyjason

    What are your opinions on the first episode? Let us know in the comments below!