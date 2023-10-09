"Big Brother" Has Finally Returned, And The Internet Is Losing It's Sh*t – Here's What People Are Saying
"Someone’s crying and another has had their suit case blown Big Brother is back babyyyyyyy."
1.
I’d forgotten normal ppl existed thanks to love island, love is blind, mafs, made in Chelsea etc. I feel like I could meet all these in a spoons and have a vape in the smoking area w nothing but vibes #BigBrotherUK #bbuk— cuntre$$ (@CosminaAlice) October 8, 2023
2.
jenkins first night in the big brother house #BBUK pic.twitter.com/vhuryCTJRj— lewys (@lookingforlewys) October 8, 2023
3.
Jordan and his mum on the day of the BB interviews #BBUK pic.twitter.com/sUrLpwUXFk— Nicola (@nslwatson) October 8, 2023
4.
Olivia finding she’s instantly up for eviction vs finding out she can win a way to save herself #bbuk pic.twitter.com/qRLnwgh5Tg— C. (@cstsher) October 8, 2023
5.
Someone’s crying and another has had their suit case blown Big Brother is back babyyyyyyy #BBUK pic.twitter.com/XVN9GV45dq— Christopher 🦝 (@chrismegrath) October 8, 2023
6.
As we usher in a new era of Big Brother, let’s take a second to remember the best to ever do it. Queen. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/lw0ZvQjjvH— Conor Clark (@ConorClark) October 8, 2023
7.
ITV getting all these housemates into the house #BBUK pic.twitter.com/jKCWubOzIj— tez (@tezdamn) October 8, 2023
8.
#BBUK— TinyDavyQ (@tinydavyq) October 8, 2023
Me today vs me for original Big Brother launch pic.twitter.com/QN4BeGSyXS
9.
Jenkin’s first hour in the house #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gpqSnvVEWY— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 8, 2023
10.
Sorry but I think it's absolutely hilarious that Jenkin has been in the #bbuk house for three minutes and has already lost his suitcase, has to have cold showers and make breakfast in bed and just accidentally nominated someone for eviction. pic.twitter.com/uYIJ87ZA5Y— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 8, 2023
11.
Not one influencer so far thank you GOD #BBUK pic.twitter.com/PF8IqEpZ7m— bby k (@f6endii) October 8, 2023
12.
Imagine going on Big Brother and making yourself a national nemesis within 8 seconds #BBUK pic.twitter.com/trT7uYU80H— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 8, 2023
13.
Olivia walking out of the diary room #BBUK pic.twitter.com/YbJ2yAFPaS— Tom (@tommtthw) October 8, 2023
14.
when i see someone i knew from school in tesco #BBUK pic.twitter.com/BQAJjuJkex— will 🎃 (@janinessharon) October 8, 2023
15.
The fact ITV have provided us with a cast of normal people after thinking they were all going to be Love Island rejects #BBUK pic.twitter.com/NmtHfauV6E— James (@jamesliam_) October 8, 2023
16.
Trish: I'm very left wing and I hate the Tories.— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 8, 2023
Henry: I voted Conservative because I want to have a martini with Boris Johnson.
Oh girls we're going to get fireworks #bbuk pic.twitter.com/Vy2RuUWLcs
17.
Henry… #BBUK #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/XFBix2LmJS— Stephen (@stephenwatsonnn) October 8, 2023
18.
omg! they've revealed one of the french bed bugs as a housemate #BBUK pic.twitter.com/qLVqkoFJnF— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) October 8, 2023
19.
Olivia is triggered inject it!!! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/NTmuWCFYBv— MK200034 (@MN456782) October 8, 2023
20.
Jenkin after having his suitcase taken, hot water taken, having to cook breakfast tomorrow and pissing off Olivia #BBUK pic.twitter.com/lNIZIcf1p8— Dan dan (@Dandanthesecond) October 8, 2023
21.
Jenkin seeing Olivia throw a tantrum over being told she looks hard to live with #BBUK pic.twitter.com/QR7aQdCy50— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 8, 2023