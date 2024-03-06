TV and Movies·Posted 1 minute ago"The Entire Theatre Shuffled Out In Stunned Silence" – 16 Movies That Ended Perfectly"An absolutely perfect ending to seriously one of the greatest ensemble films."by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail The ending to a movie is essential, it's the last thing we remember of course. Well, we've recently been talking about some films that have completely nailed the ending, and people have done the honourable thing and shared some more. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Fox 1. The Passion of the Christ New Market Films "After the movie was over, the entire theatre shuffled out in stunned silence. All heads were bowed, no one spoke a single word."—zeeba 2. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Universal Pictures "It destroys me every time! Knowing that ET was just a kid who got left behind on a foreign planet and almost died makes me sob every time I see it."—janineande 3. Officer and A Gentleman Paramount Pictures "It's my favourite movie ending ever! I cry every time."—beastie1231 4. Home Alone 20th Century Studios "It has one of the best endings ever."—amandarsudo 5. You’ve Got Mail Warner Bros. Pictures "The final scene where they 'meet for the first time' always makes me emotional."—autumnb49ac939d8 6. Arrival Paramount Pictures "The final 10 minutes of that film not only turns the rest of the movie on its head, but it is filmmaking at its very finest. Every shot, every line, every edit, every note — perfection."—fishguynola 7. Chinatown Paramount Pictures "It should definitelty be on any list like this."—mrsandman29 8. The Whale A24 "I sobbed for two hours afterwards – heart-wrenching,"—daisymariemurphy 9. Identity Sony Pictures Releasing "It becomes known that every character has the same birthday but everyone in the audience is just as confused as the characters as to why, until we finally find out..."—jonmoody 10. No Country for Old Men Paramount Pictures "When he wipes his feet off and you know why."—lulupanda57 11. Women Talking United Artist Releasing "The last minutes when you're not sure if they're going to be able to leave or not. An absolutely perfect ending to seriously one of the greatest ensemble films."—kennardaaron95 12. Oppenheimer Universal Pictures "The horror-laced ending sends chills down my spine three viewings later."—allierowling 13. Rogue One Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "When I went to see it on a whim, I was blown away by the ending so perfectly leading up to Episode IV. It was so satisfying and I don’t think I was the only person to feel this way as the theater collectively clapped at the end of the film."—allierowling 14. Big Fish Sony Pictures Releasing "How they tied in the wild half truth stories the father told into the actual stories the son sees at his father's funeral was such a perfect ending, IMO. I read the book and disliked how it portrayed the father son dynamic. I really don't know how it was even a movie possibility with the way the book had been written. When they made the movie with the father's narrative it completely changed the story for me."—babycapricorn129 15. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest United Artists "Showing my age, but never forgot walking out of that theatre. DEAD SILENCE. The only sounds were the shuffling of coats and feet."—mcevoymom 16. Empire Strikes Back 20th Century Studios "If you’re old enough to remember when it was released, the revelation that Vader was Luke’s father was shocking! You gotta remember that at that point, nobody knew who or what Vader really was. Was he a machine? An alien? Something else??? And Luke was told that Vader murdered his father. So in that one iconic line, we learned that not only was Vader Luke’s father, but there was actually a human being underneath all that metal and wires. It was powerful."—jmacxjr What film ending do you think is perfect? Let us know in the comments below!