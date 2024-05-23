"Mad Max" Director Says He Wants Lady Gaga In The Next Movie As A Villain — And TBH, I'm Freaking Out

Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference.

Isabella Torchia
by Isabella Torchia

BuzzFeed Staff

The latest installment of the truly incredible (and loud) post-apocalyptic Mad Max saga has arrived — and let me tell you, the new prequel Furiosa has immediately become one of my favourite movies of all time. ALL HAIL ANYA TAYLOR-JOY RIDING A BIG RIG!

Warner Brothers / Via giphy.com

Like I'm talking LETTERBOXD TOP FOUR over here. I'm down bad for Mizzz Furiosa. Furiosa girl summer, I declare!!! 📢

Profile picture with @isabellavvt and bio saying &quot;why can&#x27;t I log housewives in this gdforsaken app&quot; above favorites section featuring Josie and the Pussycats, Little Women, Empire Records, and Furiosa
Isabella Torchia / Via BuzzFeed

FLAWLESS Top Four non?????

Anyway, it sparked a true deep dive into the Mad Max world. Besides Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), I hadn't seen the three other films in director and writer George Miller's epic franchise.

Warner Brothers / Via giphy.com

I mean, are we surprised? You've now seen my very vulnerable Top Four... 

With the saga starting in 1979 with Mad Max, there was a lot to rip through. But the one that really stood out to me was the third — Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome — purely because it stars 🚨 TINA TURNER 🚨 as the villain.

Warner Brothers / Via giphy.com

Tina Turner plays Aunty Entity, the glam yet brutal dictator of chaotic Bartertown. Which is a casting decision that is simply the best... hehehehehoho.

Warner Brothers / Via giphy.com

One of my favourite things in this life is when a pop diva gets to be ACTRESS. Beyoncé in Goldmember, Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned (underrated), Britney Spears in Crossroads...

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

... And Cher in, well everything. INCLUDING Witches of Eastwick (1987) which Mad Max director George Miller ALSO directed.

Warner Brothers / Via giphy.com

This man obviously loves when a pop diva gets to be ACTRESS just as much as me. So when we caught up with him at the Canadian red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, I had one question to ask him.

Group of performers in Mad Max-style costumes with body paint and props surrounding a man in a suit, all smiling and posing at the &quot;Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga&quot; event
Jeremychanphotography / Via Getty Images

With Furiosa finally under his belt, Miller still has more Mad Max films to go. Which means LOTS of opportunities for more unexpected cameos. So I wanted to know... which pop diva would he want to cast as a villain in the next Mad Max movie?

George Miller speaking to BuzzFeed with a RØDE microphone at &quot;Furiosa&quot; premiere. He&#x27;s wearing round glasses and a casual shirt under a blazer
Isabella Torchia / Via BuzzFeed

"Well, I've got to say I'm a huge fan of Lady Gaga," Miller told us. Okaaaaay, paws up George!

Lady Gaga / Via giphy.com

"Whatever she tries she's fantastic. I think everything she's done has really blown me away," he went on to say. I wonder if he means ARTPOP too...

i don’t remember ARTPOP

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 11, 2019
Twitter: @ladygaga

Lady Gaga playing a villain in The Wasteland seems like a natural progression after what I can only ASSUME will be her Oscar-worthy portrayal of Mizzzzz Harleen Quinzel in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Warner Brothers / Via giphy.com

Not only has Stefani already played a villain in American Horror Story: Hotel as the blood-hungry Countess...

FX / Via giphy.com

But, she already has Mad Max-esque outfits from the Stupid Love music video. So like, this seems like a done deal PERSONALLY.

Lady Gaga / Via giphy.com

LADY GAGA FOR THE NEXT MAD MAX! Let's go monsters, Let's GO!

The Hollywood Reporter / Via giphy.com

What do you think about George Miller's casting decision for Mad Max? Let us know down below, and watch the interview on BuzzFeed Canada's TikTok and Instagram here!

@buzzfeedcanada

George Miller, director of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga might just be a little monster! On the red carpet of #furiosa we asked who he would want to play a villain in the next installment of the #madmax franchise. #madmaxfuriosa #furiosamadmax #anyataylorjoy #georgemiller #ladygaga #movietok @Warner Bros. Movies @isabellavvt

♬ original sound - BuzzFeed Canada