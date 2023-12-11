Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Tips For Anyone Who Wants To Be More Put-Together Before The New Year

    As the saying goes: new year, new you.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Set alarms to keep yourself on track and on schedule! On top of alerting you when it's time to start (or stop) work, it's great for time blocking so you can dedicate the appropriate amount of time to each task. That means one hour for video games a night instead of... "oops, the whole night."

    a list of alarm notifications for 7AM labeled &quot;wake up&quot;, 10AM labeled &quot;start work&quot;, and 6PM labeled &quot;stop working&quot;.
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    And, for the sake of boundaries, turn off Slack and email notifications when your work hours are done. It can be too tempting to just "answer one more email," which makes it hard to separate work from leisure time, especially when you WFH.

    2. Upgrade your go-to leggings to jeggings, which is exactly one step fancier than loungewear. Get a little more polish without sacrificing any comfort.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the pants in glen plaid
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover

    Get them from Amazon for $16.10+ (available in sizes XS–XXL in short, regular, and long and 10 colors/patterns).

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    3. Make sure the place you're cleaning yourself is also clean. Wet & Forget cleaner is a no-rinse product you can use weekly to keep your shower free of mildew and grime.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    4. Keep your workspace a coffee ring-free zone with this reversible waterproof desk mat. Even if you don't have a real desk, this thing can at least give the semblance of one.

    Reviewer pic of the rectangle desk mat in blue with laptop, coffee, mouse and pen on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was surprised with the quality for the price. A super cute addition to my desk. Love that it's double sided so if I want to change up the look, all I need to do is a simple flip!" —Alix A.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.19+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).

    5. Keep your black clothing looking pristine, even if you have some light-haired pets at home. This lint remover will make everything look crisp and straight out of the dryer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using this, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    6. Craft a profesh look with high-waisted palazzo trousers — pants that can be worn to both work events and weekend shindigs. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, meaning you can score several pairs.

    Reviewer wearing lilac pants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" —Nash

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 32 colors).

    7. Prep and freeze your smoothie ingredients so all you have to do is throw everything in a blender when it's breakfast time. Just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store until smoothie o'clock! Check out these smoothie recipes that take no more than a few minutes to prepare.

    BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been needing a container to hold my prepped smoothies in the freezer and this is the perfect solution. I avoid plastic, so this is a great substitution. My fruit doesn't stick to the sides of the pouch and it can hold the perfect amount of fruit for one large smoothie. Happy with this purchase." —Anna Young

    Get the Stasher bags from Amazon for $9.65+ (available in six colors).

    To learn more, check out "12 Ways To Make Healthy Smoothies."

    8. Laugh in the face of clothing wrinkles with a mini fabric steamer. A quick run with this steamer (it heats up in 90 seconds flat) means a crisp blouse that looks as if it were just picked up from the cleaners.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I am beyond thrilled with this little gizmo. It has worked wonders on everything in my closet from delicate chiffon and poly-blends, to heavier cotton and wool-blends. I have even steamed stubborn wrinkles from blazers and purses and linen. I considered purchasing a larger steamer, but they tend to be clumsy, heavy and difficult to maneuver. This steamer is perfect. And for frequent refills, I simply keep a pitcher of water nearby. For the price, you can't beat it." —Savvy Shopper

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    To learn more, check out our review for this mini clothing steamer.

    9. Free yourself from wired bras without losing the needed support. The Hanes wire-free bra is designed to be so comfortable, it *will* be worn all the time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I haven’t worn another bra since I got this and I’m gonna buy, like, five more. I am a 34F/G and I’ve never found any bralette that fit me (always either too big in the band or too small in the cup). I got a medium and I’m SHOCKED to report that not only do my girls actually fit inside (the fabric has a lot of stretch), but it actually holds them up pretty well." —Lily Housh

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in three colors).

    10. Give your lips some color and non-sticky moisture with Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water, raspberry extract, and vitamins A, C, and E to moisturize and slough away the dead skin. It's perfect for anyone looking for something low maintenance.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't remember who first told me about this lip oil, but it seemed like the perfect solution to my multi-year search of trying to find a lip product that enhanced my natural lip color while keeping my lips moisturized. It's not too sticky and lasts longer than a typical "gloss." It's a fairly small bottle, but that also makes it great to keep in a wristlet. The appleberry is also sheer enough to pair over a lip crayon or lip liner." —Sammi Cone

    Get it from Amazon for $10.98+ (available in 10 colors).

    11. Take some small steps towards getting more active. This 20-minute workout is a great way to start because it's fast, easy to follow, and doesn't require any equipment.

    Photos by Lauren Zaser for BuzzFeed / Design by Chris Ritter for BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "9 Quick Total-Body Workouts, No Equipment Needed."

    12. Enlist the help of L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion to brighten your complexion in a snap. The glycerin- and shea butter-infused formula is super lightweight and hydrating, offering an instant glow.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is great for a quick and easy daily look. As a mom of both human and animal children who is constantly on the go, I find that this highlighting lotion is honestly the only thing I've been putting on each day. It makes me feel awake and look like I tried without all the effort." —Al Nedessirb

    Get it from Amazon for $12.94 (available in four shades).

    13. Head over to TikTok for some genius-level tips and tricks. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a bra band for a chic cropped silhouette.

    BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

    14. Or try this simple method to effortlessly turn oversized tees into cute crop tops. All you'll need is a rubber band to make the magic happen!

    BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

    15. Breathe new life into your salt-stained winter boots, just in time for the cold weather. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and stains that have marred your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.

    amazon.com

    This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede with no harsh rubbing or scrubbing required.

    Promising review: "I was amazed. After spending about five minutes cleaning suede boots with fairly significant smudges, they came out almost completely clean and are looking really good." —Beth P.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    16. Finally switch out the toilet paper roll by following the one-minute rule. Basically, if a task takes 60 seconds or less — whether that's making your bed or clearing away the 100s of water glasses on your nightstand — do it immediately.

    Zoë Burnett / BuzzFeed, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    It'll be so much easier to focus on work when you don't have these annoying to-dos hanging over your head!

    To learn more, check out "I Lived By The One-Minute Rule For An Entire Week".

    17. Go from brassy to ice queen with this cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to counteract unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits. Save money *and* your hair from bleach damage!

    three photos of reviewer hair showing the loss of brassiness from left to right
    amazon.com

    Use this only once a week (for about three minutes at a time) to prevent your hair from turning a slightly lavender shade.

    Promising review: "Finally! A purple shampoo that actually does something to my brassy hair! I have silver-white hair that is exceptionally hard to maintain due to how easily my hair gains brassy tones and how stubborn they are to remove. I've tried a ton of other brands, and none of their toning shampoos will do a damn thing to my hair even if I leave them on for an hour. I normally have to dilute violet direct dyes to make a dent in my brass. It's nice to not have to schedule a chunk of time to mix a batch of custom toner, painstakingly apply it, and then sit around for an hour while it does its stuff. This shampoo actually works really well and can cut a lot of time out of my bi-weekly color maintenance." —Audrey

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    18. Tackle one dreadful organization task a week (more manageable than taking on whole rooms at a time) and check online for ideas. Our advice? Start with that overflowing bookshelf!

    BuzzFeed Nifty, BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "9 Stylish Ways To Organize Your Bookshelf".

    19. If you keep smudging your at-home manicures out of impatience, try Kiss nail adhesives. Just peel, press on, and that's it. No more sitting in salon chairs, no more clumpy nails.

    reviewer wearing a set of the dark red and glitter nails
    amazon.com

    This kit comes with 30 different nail sizes and six accent nails to accommodate different nail sizes, and removal is a breeze — just soak your nails in polish remover for about a minute before gently peeling off the adhesive. Reviewers swear they also last for at least three weeks.

    Promising review: "I've been using the IMPress brand nails for several years now and won't waste my money on any other. I usually wear the short, blunt nail, but these caught my attention and decided to give them a try. This is my third week, and they still look great...got a compliment just yesterday. This brand with the sticky tab already in place lasts better than any other I've ever used." —Rick Stebner

    Get this set from Amazon for $6.39.

    20. Throw on a ribbed V-neck top for an effortlessly chic look. This baby is practically begging to be worn with high-waisted pants thanks to its cropped silhouette.

    reviewer wearing the taupe top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My newest favorite top! It feels really cozy! The material is soft and lightweight but not sheer. The color and fit is perfect for fall, and for lounging around the house in winter." —Rain

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors).

    21. Doing dishes is a drag, but arguing with your roommate about them is even worse. Household chores become much less daunting when you have a set time to address them. Work with your household to designate a cleaning routine and write it down on a magnetic whiteboard.

    Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how customizable this chart is. It works perfectly for keeping track of family chores! At first I was worried the rolled up chart would take a long time to flatten out, but I just pressed it onto the surface of our fridge, and it stayed there! The markers write really cleanly and wipe right off the surface. I also love that there's a large eraser in addition to a small eraser at the end of each marker. Having magnets on everything is so handy too! Definitely recommend." —Emily Hare

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    To learn more, check out "Take BuzzFeed's 10-Day Spring Cleaning Challenge".

    22. Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from ruining your cute sneaker look! This set comes in classic colors and even has a silicone backing to keep them from slipping.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Dang, these are great socks. I wear them with sneakers where I don't want my socks peeking out of my shoes! The secret sauce is the tiny rubber band at the back of the heel. Without it, the socks would continually fall down, ending up in an uncomfortable bunch around my toes. But with the rubber bit, they stay put all day!" —CK

    Get a pack of nine from Amazon for $13.98.

    23. Treat yourself to a head-to-toe self-care ritual with the Selfmade Reset Ritual set. It comes with a scalp/skin scrub, comfort serum, moisturizer, and intimacy oil.

    Selfmade

    I've used everything from this value pack and confirm it's all amazing. The serum and cream are super dewy and moisturizing, and the scrub is great for dry skin and dandruff. Selfmade is an AAPI- and female-owned small business that sells psychodermatology-focused personal care products. Everything is designed with mental health in mind — dryness, inflammation, acne, and sensitivity can all be symptoms of stress.

    Get it from Selfmade for $71.40 (originally $128).

    24. Hide that rat's nest of cords in a cable management box so no one's eyes have to be assaulted by the chaos ever again. Your workspace or media console will look sooo much better.

    before pic of a messy cable strip then after of the box containing the same power strip but looking much neater
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This box does the trick. I'm able to place a few cords in here and the only thing I would change is to make it so the top stays on; maybe a groove it has to slide through so it can't fall off. It looks nice and it works well." —Gigi

    Get it from Amazon for $16.59.

    25. Get glossy, frizz-free curls with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. The blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils offer a punch of moisture with none of the weigh-down.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most reasonably priced curly hair product I've found. I originally got a little tube from my Ipsy order, and I liked it so much, I came to Amazon to order a full-sized bottle. It doesn't make my hair crunchy or greasy, even if I accidentally put too much on. My curls look natural and bouncy after using my diffuser, and even when I let hair air dry, this gives my curls a little extra form and structure to look like I actually did something to my hair." —sbgoodgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $8.89.

    26. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor. It's capable of quickly cleaning up stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz, all without painful plucking or waxing.

    reviewer before and after photo of eyebrows with stray hairs on left and no more stray hairs on right
    amazon.com

    And don't panic! This tool is super gentle, so you don't have to worry about accidental nicks and scrapes.

    Promising review: "This is a 100% painless and incredibly easy alternative to waxing or plucking. A few quick swipes gets rid of peach fuzz and I never have to worry about breaking out because of it. Also, it doesn't make hair grow back coarser or darker." —Ellen R.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.87.

    27. Turn your favorite bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these clever adjustable clip holders. Your outfit will look way more polished and you don't even have to buy a whole extra bra — those are expensive!

    model before and after photo with bra straps showing on top and not showing on bottom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." —Amanda

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in seven colors).

    28. Try an edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs without flaking or leaving behind any residue.

    amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three sizes).

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.