28 Tips For Anyone Who Wants To Be More Put-Together Before The New Year

1. Set alarms to keep yourself on track and on schedule! On top of alerting you when it's time to start (or stop) work, it's great for time blocking so you can dedicate the appropriate amount of time to each task. That means one hour for video games a night instead of... "oops, the whole night."
2. Upgrade your go-to leggings to jeggings, which is exactly one step fancier than loungewear. Get a little more polish without sacrificing any comfort.
3. Make sure the place you're cleaning yourself is also clean. Wet & Forget cleaner is a no-rinse product you can use weekly to keep your shower free of mildew and grime.
4. Keep your workspace a coffee ring-free zone with this reversible waterproof desk mat. Even if you don't have a real desk, this thing can at least give the semblance of one.
5. Keep your black clothing looking pristine, even if you have some light-haired pets at home. This lint remover will make everything look crisp and straight out of the dryer.
6. Craft a profesh look with high-waisted palazzo trousers — pants that can be worn to both work events and weekend shindigs. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, meaning you can score several pairs.
7. Prep and freeze your smoothie ingredients so all you have to do is throw everything in a blender when it's breakfast time. Just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store until smoothie o'clock! Check out these smoothie recipes that take no more than a few minutes to prepare.
8. Laugh in the face of clothing wrinkles with a mini fabric steamer. A quick run with this steamer (it heats up in 90 seconds flat) means a crisp blouse that looks as if it were just picked up from the cleaners.
9. Free yourself from wired bras without losing the needed support. The Hanes wire-free bra is designed to be so comfortable, it *will* be worn all the time.
10. Give your lips some color and non-sticky moisture with Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water, raspberry extract, and vitamins A, C, and E to moisturize and slough away the dead skin. It's perfect for anyone looking for something low maintenance.
11. Take some small steps towards getting more active. This 20-minute workout is a great way to start because it's fast, easy to follow, and doesn't require any equipment.
12. Enlist the help of L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion to brighten your complexion in a snap. The glycerin- and shea butter-infused formula is super lightweight and hydrating, offering an instant glow.
13. Head over to TikTok for some genius-level tips and tricks. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a bra band for a chic cropped silhouette.
14. Or try this simple method to effortlessly turn oversized tees into cute crop tops. All you'll need is a rubber band to make the magic happen!
15. Breathe new life into your salt-stained winter boots, just in time for the cold weather. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and stains that have marred your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.
16. Finally switch out the toilet paper roll by following the one-minute rule. Basically, if a task takes 60 seconds or less — whether that's making your bed or clearing away the 100s of water glasses on your nightstand — do it immediately.
17. Go from brassy to ice queen with this cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to counteract unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits. Save money *and* your hair from bleach damage!
18. Tackle one dreadful organization task a week (more manageable than taking on whole rooms at a time) and check online for ideas. Our advice? Start with that overflowing bookshelf!
19. If you keep smudging your at-home manicures out of impatience, try Kiss nail adhesives. Just peel, press on, and that's it. No more sitting in salon chairs, no more clumpy nails.
20. Throw on a ribbed V-neck top for an effortlessly chic look. This baby is practically begging to be worn with high-waisted pants thanks to its cropped silhouette.
21. Doing dishes is a drag, but arguing with your roommate about them is even worse. Household chores become much less daunting when you have a set time to address them. Work with your household to designate a cleaning routine and write it down on a magnetic whiteboard.
22. Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from ruining your cute sneaker look! This set comes in classic colors and even has a silicone backing to keep them from slipping.
23. Treat yourself to a head-to-toe self-care ritual with the Selfmade Reset Ritual set. It comes with a scalp/skin scrub, comfort serum, moisturizer, and intimacy oil.
24. Hide that rat's nest of cords in a cable management box so no one's eyes have to be assaulted by the chaos ever again. Your workspace or media console will look sooo much better.
25. Get glossy, frizz-free curls with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. The blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils offer a punch of moisture with none of the weigh-down.
26. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor. It's capable of quickly cleaning up stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz, all without painful plucking or waxing.
27. Turn your favorite bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these clever adjustable clip holders. Your outfit will look way more polished and you don't even have to buy a whole extra bra — those are expensive!
28. Try an edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs without flaking or leaving behind any residue.
