29 Tiny Gifts To Give Yourself When You Want A Little Burst Of Dopamine

1. Leaf-shaped plant clips to help guide you and your vining friends around your home.
Promising review: "We have a beautiful plant that is just growing so long and my husband was using thumb tacks, UGH. I came across this product and now it looks so much prettier." —Maria Salazar
Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A downloadable fall-themed icon app set so your iPhone or Android can look as excited for Halloween as you are.
It comes with 150+ icons. Click through to see the full list.
Get it from WeDoAesthetic on Etsy for $5.40 (originally $18).
3. A coffin letter board with 500 characters and spooky icons so you can display all your favorite Halloween quotes. Hmm... I wonder if I could fit the entire Vincent Price voice-over segment from "Thriller."
Promising review: "This is the perfect size and comes with so many letters, characters, and shapes, so you can change what it says whenever you want. Super easy to put together, worth every penny! I get so many compliments when people come over and see this." —Deni S.
Get it from Amazon for $36.97+ (available in three colors).
4. A tiny mouse that sits on your book and very generously lends its tail to be your bookmark.
Get it from CozyMilArt on Etsy for $34.69+ (originally $40.72+; available in four colors and with or without a gift box).
5. A keychain shaped like a classic Ikea bag sure to either bring back fond memories of eating Swedish meatballs or horrible flashbacks to melting down in the outrageously long checkout line.
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A pack of punch hole reinforcement stickers that look like donuts to make your documents seem like a sweet treat.
Get 72 sheets from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A spiral notebook with a surprise inside — highly pigmented eyeshadow! Everyone *take note* of this amazing beauty find.
The Crayon Case is a Black woman-owned business that sells beauty products that look like stationery.
Promising review: "Very nice! I used it for the color under my eyes in the pic. Very potent and colorful. I got the red collection. Great buy compared to a $32 eyeshadow palette by Huda in Ruby Obsession. You get the same colors for a fraction of the cost." —P. Armstrong
Get it from Amazon for $15 (available in six colors).
8. A mini claw machine that won't eat all your quarters in one go. While this isn't a good fit for young children (choking hazard), some adults use it as an elaborate pill holder!
9. A burger bicycle bell for biking in the neighborhood or making late-night trips to McDonald's.
Promising review: "No, I didn't buy this for a kid. I bought it for my old self. And yes!! I absolutely love it! The housing is plastic but surprisingly sturdy. The bell sounds like a bike bell should, and hey, it's a burger — a favorite of mine after a long ride." —kim
Get it from Amazon for $11.90.
10. A pair of mop slippers that'll take care of dirty floors while you shuffle around looking for a clean coffee mug in the morning.
Promising review: "I buy mopping slippers. Yup, that's right. This isn't my first pair. So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old, and they're great for mopping up little splashes. Drops of water from doing dishes and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item. My last pair did not have this detachable mopping bottom. I enjoy washing both parts because I think it's cleaner but it's a nice feature." —G. Kim
Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes 4–10 and 16 styles).
11. A Marshmallow Whip Maker loved by TikTokers thanks to its ability to turn your hum-drum cleanser into light frothy foam. Foam = easier to apply and less friction bothering your skin.
To use this, all you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line, and pump it until it creates foam.
Promising review: "This thing is the bomb. Does exactly what it advertises — makes a thick whipped cream/foam out of washes, making it economical as well as fun. It can 'soften' harsh washes to make the concoction gentler on skin. It's also great for mixing washes if you have two or more you'd like to combine for different effects. And of course, a little goes a long, long way with this puppy. For the price, it's a steal —if you're into this kind of thing. Definitely give it a try if you're not sure. It's a really cool device." —KnockKnockMe
Get it from Amazon for $8.
12. A stacking tic-tac-toe game that ups the ante for experienced players.
In this version, players are cats and rats instead of Xs and Os (although they all look like cats to me). The pieces are different sizes, so the larger sizes can stack on top of the smaller ones. Players will have to be careful when to deploy the big guns, lest they lose a key piece or placement.
Promising review: “I love this game. Bought it for my niece and nephew and we have so much fun with it. Requires thinking and planning. Never gets boring. <3” —TootsiePopDrop
Get it from Amazon for $24.07.
13. A Cat Dancer toy you can waggle in front of your feline whenever you wanna give them a proper workout.
14. Stainless steel fidget rings that come with sliding bands, so you can discreetly keep your hands busy — and look super cute!
Get three from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in sizes 5–10 and three styles).
15. Jumbo divider sticky notes so you can jot down some summary notes on each section in your notebook.
Promising review: "These sticky notes are excellent. They come in a booklet, with a clear cover over and a cardlike paper with a blue mandala pattern at the back, which is really neat and beautiful. The colors are quite neon and bright and look exactly as the picture shows. The tabs are neat and noticeable at any angle, and are 2.4 cm, or about 0.8 inches, in length. The paper note itself is 14.8 cm, or 5.8 inches, in length. They came in neatly and safely packaged, with no dirt or paper-creasing in sight." —Malik
Get a single pack from Amazon for $8.33 (available in packs of 1–12).
16. A Saucemoto dip clip so you can keep your favorite sauces close and ready for nugget dunking.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase, and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent, and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap, and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure Pamela
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
17. An overly confident bumper sticker that says “hey, I’m driving here — and I am so sorry about that.”
Get it from SpellcastStudio on Etsy for $8.20 (originally $10.25).
18. A purrfectly adorable spoon to add some whimsy to your tea-drinking time.
Promising review: "I love my new coffee stirring spoons. I didn't realize How TINY they are. They are smaller than my tea spoons. But they still are worth having and I love how it sits comfortably on my mug and I don't have to worry about the spoon falling it not my coffee to be fished out." —Gidget007
Get it from Amazon for $3.59.