1. A bear-y nice under-eye stick to soothe puffiness and dark circles. If a beauty item isn't shaped like an animal, is it even worth getting?
Promising review: "Saw this in a BuzzFeed article and was intrigued. The blurb was interesting and the reviews were correct: this helps my tired eyes with just a swipe under each eye. My puffy eyes aren't so puffy and my face feels less tense. I keep it in the refrigerator, too, which adds to the cooling effect. I also swipe it over my eyelids, which relaxed me before bed. Will definitely purchase again." —S. B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A softly glowing cat that'll make it feel like a cute lil' spirit is coming to snuggle with you.
Get it from Apollo Box for $45.
3. A weighted plush toy offering comforting pressure for children and adults alike.
4. A drain cover so you can fill your tub all the way to the tippy top. You need all the water you can get if you want a cartoonishly overflowing bathtub!
Promising review: "I would die without a good bath. It's an absolute must. We just moved into a new home and the bathtubs are *SO* shallow. My soul was slowly being ripped to pieces while soaking in a measly 7 inches of water. Devastating! It will be a while until we can afford to remodel the bathrooms, so I needed to find an alternative solution before I cracked. This product seriously improved the quality of my life. It's a softer, malleable plastic than I originally thought, but convenient for different shaped tubs since it will mold easier. All I have to do to turn my nightmare tub into a dream was to run the suction cups under the faucet and snap the suction cups into place over the bath drain. It was so easy! I got an instant 5 inches more of water!! For $8?! I think yes!!! Crowds applauded and cried, it was beautiful. In all seriousness, I'm pretty impressed and happy this worked out so well. I saw a few reviewers had issues with the suction cups not sticking, and I'm not sure why. I have a standard porcelain-enameled cast iron tub, and have no issues (it is so easy). One person wrote they had issues with mold in their drain cover, so that is why I remove and hang it up after each bath to dry it thoroughly. Good luck fellow Bathians! I hope this review helps!" —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in nine colors).
5. A splurge-worthy light switch cover sure to be a statement piece in any room. It's a great way to add some disco vibes to your home, even if it's a rental.
Get it from OurMindflowers on Etsy for $55+ (available in six colors and eight switch types).
6. A Mount Lai gua sha facial lifting tool, an ancient Chinese skincare technique known to help reduce puffiness and tension on your face, leaving it feeling glowing. Grab a jade facial roller as well, if you wanna further upgrade your routine!
Check out this video tutorial on Mount Lai's website to learn the proper technique!
Mount Lai is a woman-owned brand that's based on traditional Chinese medicine. Founder and aesthetician Stephanie Zheng was inspired to start the brand based on recipes handed down in her family.
Promising review: "Love this! It’s really nice to use in the morning after putting on serums. I love using it, and it has become somewhat of a meditative experience. Can definitely already see a change in the definition of my face and jawline." —Tasha212
Get the gua sha tool from Mount Lai for $30 (available in jade, rose quartz, amethyst, and obsidian, listed separately) or from Sephora for $30 (available in four stones, listed together).
7. A jalapeno corer so you can get rid of unwanted seeds in a flash and minimize the risk of you slicing your hand open.
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! Even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag. Or even a Ziploc baggie with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too as he loves making poppers too!!" —Regina R.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A privacy window film that's easy to install and fills your home with lots of rainbows when the sun hits it just right. Now you can sing "somewheeeere over the rainbow" as you step over your dog.
Read more about this beloved rainbow window film.
Promising review: "I have privacy issues in my apartment and these are not only pretty, but no one can see into my apartment!!! I haven't taken them off yet but I'm pretty sure they're renter friendly since I had to reapply one recently." —mars
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 sizes).
9. A pack of six giant catnip joints so you can get high with your cat. That's everyone's dream, right?
10. Sponges that look like quaint embroidery, despite their blunt messages. It even comes with a suction cup frame for storage!
It comes with four sponges with different cross-stitch designs, a frame, and suction cups. Warning for language prudes: Some of the messages include curse words.
Promising review: "I love these! Especially the frame it comes with, didn’t expect that. I gave some as a gift and my parents love them so much they don't want to use them." —honest reviewer (:
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two styles).
11. A ceramic diffuser shaped like a cute animal enjoying a nice soak. How relaxing!
Promising review: "It's the perfect size for personal use...because there are sensitive noses in my office, this is great for my desk. Love that I can diffuse oils for my personal consumption." —Patricia Ornellas
Get it from Amazon for $15.75 (available in four animals).
12. A large capacity carousel makeup organizer that will make you wonder why you didn't opt for such an obvious solution before! It makes use of vertical space and rotates, so you can easily find that one lipstick you need without digging through a bin.
13. Your very own Rainbow Monkey you'll love if you were super jealous of Numbuh 3's cache of plushies as a kid.
Get it from HappyUCrafts on Etsy for $29.99 (available in six colors).
14. A stacking tic-tac-toe game that ups the ante for experienced players.
In this version, players are cats and rats instead of Xs and Os (although they all look like cats to me). The pieces are different sizes, so the larger sizes can stack on top of the smaller ones. Players will have to be careful when to deploy the big guns, lest they lose a key piece or placement.
Promising review: “I love this game. Bought it for my niece and nephew and we have so much fun with it. Requires thinking and planning. Never gets boring. <3” —TootsiePopDrop
Get it from Amazon for $24.07.